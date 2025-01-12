What is Justin Baldoni's Net Worth In 2025? Find Out Amid His Legal Battle With It Ends With Us Co-Star Blake Lively

Justin Baldoni has currently been making headlines for being filed a lawsuit by Blake Lively over the allegations of sexual harassment on the sets of It Ends With Us. Amidst the ongoing legal battle, Baldoni has a net worth of $4 million.

The actor-director has gained fame with his portrayal of Rafael Solano in the popular series, Jane the Virgin. The actor has earned fame and money through the years, making him a millionaire throughout his career.

As for the latest numbers, Baldoni’s film, adapted from Colleen Hoover’s novel, earned $351 million of the world box office over a $25 million budget.

Amidst the commercial success, the actor-director has also sued the New York Times for $250 million for allegedly setting a fake narrative over the Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni case.

Amidst the controversies going on around the filmmaker, it is reported that the actor’s wealth might be compromised. On the other hand, if the lawsuit against the media portal goes on to be successful, Baldoni’s net worth will increase dramatically.

Baldoni’s latest release, It Ends With Us, was released worldwide on August 9, and the reports went on to circulate about the brewing drama between the co-stars. The celebrities did not even pose together on the premiere night of the film.

It Ends With Us is available to stream on Netflix.

