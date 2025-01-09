Was Justin Baldoni Teased in Deadpool & Wolverine? Exploring Jokes Amid Blake Lively’s Allegations

Justin Baldoni may have an advantage given the recent development that has dragged the film, Deadpool & Wolverine, into the spotlight. Recently, an X user made some big revelations about Nicepool. For those unaware, it is a Deadpool from an alternate universe, not having the powers of regeneration.

In the movie, this character is shown to have a “hippie-style manbun and long hair,” which is very similar to what Justin Baldoni has had and is even known to be his signature look, as per the X account, The Spiritual Shift.

Meanwhile, Baldoni’s attorney Brayn Freedman even mentioned on Megyn Kelly’s SiriusXM show on January 7, 2025, that he would sue the Green Lantern co-stars Blake Lively and her husband "into oblivion." The attorney then also reflected that he believes the character of Nicepool was a take on Baldoni, adding that if Reynolds’ wife was “s**ually harassed, you don't make fun of Justin Baldoni."

Per the X account, a dialogue in the film also points towards Baldoni. In the movie, Nicepool is heard talking about Ladypool (Lively) saying that she had a baby and yet no one can tell. While Deadpool replies, "I don't think you're supposed to say that," Nicepool replies it is okay for him as he identifies as a feminist.

For those unfamiliar, Lively made allegations that Badloni fat-shamed her after she gave birth but also called her “sexy.” Per the X account, Baldoni has a public persona as a feminist and activist.

Moreover, one gag reel shows Nicepool saying he wants to host a podcast “that monetizes the women's movement." This again points towards Baldoni, as he is known to host the podcast Man Enough, which explores the duties of a man and how genders have affected all people.

