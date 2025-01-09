Was Justin Baldoni Teased in Deadpool & Wolverine? Exploring Jokes Amid Blake Lively’s Allegations
Deadpool & Wolverine might play a bigger role in Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s legal issues. Read on as Baldoni’s attorney has big things to say at the court.
Justin Baldoni may have an advantage given the recent development that has dragged the film, Deadpool & Wolverine, into the spotlight. Recently, an X user made some big revelations about Nicepool. For those unaware, it is a Deadpool from an alternate universe, not having the powers of regeneration.
In the movie, this character is shown to have a “hippie-style manbun and long hair,” which is very similar to what Justin Baldoni has had and is even known to be his signature look, as per the X account, The Spiritual Shift.
Meanwhile, Baldoni’s attorney Brayn Freedman even mentioned on Megyn Kelly’s SiriusXM show on January 7, 2025, that he would sue the Green Lantern co-stars Blake Lively and her husband "into oblivion." The attorney then also reflected that he believes the character of Nicepool was a take on Baldoni, adding that if Reynolds’ wife was “s**ually harassed, you don't make fun of Justin Baldoni."
Per the X account, a dialogue in the film also points towards Baldoni. In the movie, Nicepool is heard talking about Ladypool (Lively) saying that she had a baby and yet no one can tell. While Deadpool replies, "I don't think you're supposed to say that," Nicepool replies it is okay for him as he identifies as a feminist.
For those unfamiliar, Lively made allegations that Badloni fat-shamed her after she gave birth but also called her “sexy.” Per the X account, Baldoni has a public persona as a feminist and activist.
Moreover, one gag reel shows Nicepool saying he wants to host a podcast “that monetizes the women's movement." This again points towards Baldoni, as he is known to host the podcast Man Enough, which explores the duties of a man and how genders have affected all people.
