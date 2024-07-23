What Is Kanye West Day? Why Is it Celebrated In Atlanta? Explained

Kanye West has everything—name, fame, wealth, and controversy. He even has a special day named in his honor. Kanye has made a significant impact on the rap industry, and perhaps because of this, Atlanta celebrates July 22 as Kanye West Day. The recognition highlights his influential career and the mark he's made on the music scene. Continue reading for more details.

July 22 is celebrated as Kanye West Day in Atlanta

Following the listening event for his 10th studio album, DONDA, at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Kanye West was presented with two monumental gifts. TMZ reported back in 2021 that the City of Atlanta, where the event was held and where Kanye was born before his upbringing in the Chicago area, officially proclaimed July 22 to be “Kanye West Day.” After his performance at the stadium, he was presented with a plaque backstage, commemorating this special honor.

Check out a fan-recorded video of that:

His 10th album was named after his mother, Donda West, who died at the age of 58 following plastic surgery complications in 2007.

Kanye West was presented with the Dr. Donda West Meritorious Service award

Kevin James, the President of Morris Brown College, the Atlanta HBCU where Donda West earlier taught, also presented Kanye West the “Dr. Donda West Meritorious Service to Morris Brown College” award.

According to TMZ, one of its "sources" claimed that Kanye's "family was with him when he received the awards backstage, and he got super emotional about it," suggesting that the gift was evidently significant enough to elicit an apparent response.

