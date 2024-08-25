What Is Love-Bombing? Find Out As Insider Opens Up On Joey Lawrence And Melina Alves' Relationship Amid His Divorce With Samantha Cope

Love can be intoxicating, and when it's showered on one relentlessly, as some people are wont to do, it's easy to fall head over heels. But what if that flood of affection isn't a gesture of romance but is something more manipulative and calculated in nature?

That's where love-bombing comes into play, and it's a term brought to the fore recently in the latest chapter of Joey Lawrence's life.

So, what exactly is love-bombing? According to a general understanding from Wikipedia, love-bombing is when a person showers with excessive affection, attention, and admiration to somehow manipulate or control them.

A "love bomber" showers you with flattery, gifts, and over-the-top declarations of love in the early stages of the relationship to create an illusion of a perfect relationship. Feeling flattered and enchanted, this is most often a strategic device to draw one in and gain control rather than a genuine expression of love. It's like being wrapped in a warm, glowing blanket, only to realize it might be hiding a more complicated reality underneath.

The former Blossom star found himself caught in the middle of a web of accusations that made headlines for all the wrong reasons.

According to a source who spoke to People Magazine, Joey was alleged to love-bomb co-star Melina Alves with an intense, almost suffocating display of affection that was reportedly part of some larger, more manipulative game. None of these allegations were ever publicly addressed by Lawrence or Alves.

To move on, the source didn’t hold back when describing the situation. “Joey met Melina Alves on the set of their movie, where she was a producer,” the insider shared. “He then love-bombed her just like he love-bombed Samantha [Cope].” The situation is messy, especially since both Joey and Melina were married to other people when they met.

For Joey Lawrence, who has had a storied career in Hollywood, this latest drama is a far cry from the wholesome image many have of him. His marriage to Samantha Cope seemed picture-perfect, at least from the outside. But behind closed doors, it appears things were ruined long before the public caught wind of it.

According to reports by PEOPLE, on August 13, Cope filed for divorce from Lawrence after only two years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. While divorces in Hollywood are not particularly surprising, what happened next shook many. Less than two weeks after Cope's filing, news broke that Melina Alves' estranged husband, Edward Rider, had accused Lawrence of having an affair with his then-wife in his own divorce filing.

As per the reports from TMZ, the details from Rider’s side are noteworthy. The divorce documents, filed in July, claimed that Rider discovered the affair in March when he allegedly found out that Lawrence and Alves, who had met on the set of their upcoming movie Socked in for Christmas, were involved in a sexual relationship. Rider reportedly believes that this alleged engagement in infidelity took place in California but at “various” times and locations.

But what makes this story even more heartbreaking is the account of how Samantha Cope, as per a report by PEOPLE, Lawrence’s soon-to-be ex-wife, was caught in the middle of this emotional storm. According to the insider, even after Cope found out about the alleged affair and confronted Lawrence, he still “continued to date Melina.”

Moreover, the source also claims that the actress “wanted to go to counseling,” but Lawrence allegedly “fooled their counselor” and carried on with his affair despite the therapy sessions. The source also claimed that Lawrence would “get ready for dates with Melina while Sam watched, bawling her eyes out.”

Now, as Cope moves forward, seeking primary physical custody of their 1-year-old daughter, Dylan Rose, the term love-bombing takes on a new, painful meaning. It’s not just about overwhelming someone with affection; it’s about control, power, and ultimately, heartbreak.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

