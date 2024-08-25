10 Netflix Thrillers Bound To Keep You At The Edge Of Your Seat: From Spiderhead To Fair Play

If you are on a quest for an adrenaline rush but stuck in the ocean of Netflix movies, you are in for a treat. While horrors will give you an obvious shock, thrillers are designed to build suspense and intense tension making your heart pound. From Chris Hemsworth’s Spiderhead all the way to Fair Play, these Netflix thrillers are bound to glue you onto the screen with suspense, action, and adventures as added flavors.

Spiderhead

Joseph Kosinski’s ambitious sci-fi thriller Spiderhead presents Thor actor Chris Hemsworth in a different light. The actor who has appeared as heroes in the MCU and Netflix’s Extraction franchise, played Steve Abnesti, a mad scientist ready to go extreme heights to maintain Spiderhead— a state-of-the-art penitentiary that experiments with the effects of research chemicals on prisoners of the state, volunteered to reduce their sentences.

But the narrative takes a dark turn when Abnesti who first appeared as sympathetic and hospitable shows his true nature alongside his assistant Mark (Mark Paguio) as the protagonists Jeff (Miles Teller) and Lizzy (Jurnee Smollett) discover the sinister nature of the experiments. Based on George Saunders’ dystopian short story, Spiderhead is a well-designed thriller to keep you hooked throughout.

Reptile

Sicario actor Benicio del Toro’s Reptile is an inherently dark and twisted cat-and-mouse thriller. The investigative thriller follows detective Tom Nichols played by del Toro who is investigating the murder of a young real estate agent after found dead at one of her listings.

Advertisement

Singer and actor Justin Timberlake plays Will Grady, boyfriend of the victim who is seemingly devastated by her death, was planning on marrying her but she was still married to Sam Gifford. As the narrative unfolds, Michael Pitt’s Eli Phillips appears as a prime suspect in the investigation. Reptile is an enticing and thrilling ride for fans who love investigative thrillers.

Fractured

Sam Worthington who has the hit Avatar franchise to his credit takes on the role of a father and husband again but this time for a twisted Netflix thriller, Fractured. Directed by Brad Anderson who previously gave us gut-wrenching thrillers like The Machinist and Stonehearst Asylum, decided to take the viewers to another pretzeled narrative.

Worthington plays Ray Monroe who is driving back from a Thanksgiving visit to his wife, Joanne's (Lily Rabe) parents. The duo argues about their relationship while their daughter, Peri (Lucy Capri) is in the back seat. Peri asked for a bathroom break and new batteries for her music player and as they stopped at a gas station, she wandered off to a nearby construction site. Attempting to rescue his daughter, Monroe falls into a pit. Soon, they rushed into the hospital nearby but things took a thrilling turn as he found no record of his family in the hospital after his quick nap.

Advertisement

Interceptor

Elsa Pataky plays U.S. Army Captain Joanna Julia "J.J." Collins in the high-octane action thriller Interceptor. Despite the toxic workplace environment she often faces, Collins must protect the nation from terrorists who stole nukes from Russia and soon took over one of the interceptor missile launch sites in Alaska.

Collins is the last line of defense for her country and she gets into a brawl with the terrorist in an intense action-infested narrative. Directed by Matthew Reilly, the Pataky and Luke Bracey starrer action movie also featured Pataky’s real-life husband Chris Hemsworth in a cameo.

Bird Box

Based on Josh Malerman’s post-apocalyptic horror fiction of the same name, Bird Box takes the views into an ominous threat-ridden dystopian world. Directed by Susanne Bier and starring Sandra Bullock in the primary role of Malorie Hayes, Bird Box follows Hayes, a mother survivor who is determined to take her two children to safety.

Advertisement

However, her journey is not a cakewalk as the world is overrun by an invisible force that propels anyone to commit suicide when directly looking at them. She and her kids are blindfolded for survival. Bird Box also stars Trevante Rhodes, Danielle Macdonald, Rosa Salazar, Sarah Paulson, Jacki Weaver, John Malkovich, and co.

The Call

The captivating narrative of The Call follows Seo-yeon played by Park Shin-hye, who returns to her childhood home and finds herself entangled in a mysterious time paradox. She connects with a distressed woman, Yeong-sook (Jun Jong-seo) through an old phone line. Yeong-sook has been living in the same house two decades ago. Soon, they bond over their shared experiences, and the women realize their actions can have unforeseen consequences in each other's timelines. But they must look for a way out of the maze.

The time-traveling South Korean mystery thriller directed by Lee Chung-hyeon will definitely ruffle your feathers and the icing on the cake is that the movie has a perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes score.

Hold the Dark

Hold the Dark is literally dark complemented by a grim narrative that starts with the classic disappearance in the wild narrative. Oscar-nominated actor Jeffrey Wright plays Russell Core who has been a writer and a wolf expert, and investigates the disappearance of three small children in Alaska's fictional town, Keelut.

Advertisement

Police Chief Donald Marium (James Badge Dale) leads a search party to rescue the kids but as the narrative unfolds they encounter dark twists staring at them. Hold the Dark also stars Alexander Skarsgård, Riley Keough, and co.

Luther: The Fallen Sun

If you have enjoyed the detective series, Luther, the return of Idris Elba’s John Luther would be an enthralling treat that is bound to keep you on the edge of your seat. Luther: The Fallen Sun is a classic rogue detective framed by a powerful villain story. Andy Serkis who has appeared in Marvel’s Black Panther and DC’s The Batman, gave a stunning performance as a worthy villain of Luther with his character David Robey.

DCI John Luther, a rule-bending cop finds himself going toe-to-toe with Robey, a sadistic serial killer. The movie is filled with action and the intense cat-and-mouse thrilling journey of Luther who must clear his name while hunting down Robey.

Leave the World Behind

Based on Rumaan Alam’s 2020 novel of the same name, Sam Esmail-directed Leave the World Behind provides an engrossing lore of a mysterious disaster that rattled Amanda Sandford (Julia Roberts) and her husband, Clay’s (Ethan Hawke) family.

Advertisement

The pair and their two kids nesting on a vacation home for a weekend family getaway in Long Island. However, the homeowner, G.H. Scott (Mahershala Ali), and his daughter, Ruth (Myha’la) suddenly arrived in the middle of the night seeking shelter following a citywide blackout. The mysterious post-apocalyptic events trapped the two families in the house but it took an uncanny turn as they were forced to survive the disastrous scenario.

The multi-starrer thriller is compelling and has the power to keep gluing you into the narrative. The movie also has a stunning cameo of Kevin Bacon.

Fair Play

Chloe Domont’s mystery thriller Fair Play has to be one of the modern thrillers with an astonishing direct focus on relationships. The movie follows Emily played by Phoebe Dynevor and Alden Ehrenreich’s character Luke as a pair of newly engaged financial analysts. However, their romantic relationship soon met with an unavoidable obstacle as their employer, cutthroat hedge fund One Crest Capital decided to promote Emily right after firing their previous portfolio manager.

The promotion that Emily gets the very next day of her engagement with Luke puts the relationship in a dark phase as the pair jumps into a power game to climb the corporate ladder with their relationship at stake.

ALSO READ: 7 most spine-chilling Korean horror movies on Netflix