How Are Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Celebrating It Ends With Us Star's Birthday Weekend Amid All The Drama? Find Out

Blake Lively celebrated her birthday with her husband Ryan Reynolds as the couple spent time on Rhode Island amid the success of It Ends With Us and Reynold’s Deadpool & Wolverine, according to People magazine.

As per the publication, on August 24, which is a day prior to Lively’s birthday, the couple was spotted locking lips with one another at the aforementioned location. The actor donned a button-down shirt and dark sunglasses with a baseball hat. On the other hand, Lively wore an orange halter top and complimented her look with a bun.

However, it wasn't just The Green Lantern stars alone in Rhode Island as according to the publication, the pair’s close friends, Taylor Swift and Travis Klece also spent time there. TMZ obtained pictures of this couple as they both have taken a break, with Swift ending her last leg of European Era Tour Shows and Kelce with his Kansas City Cheifs preseason games.

It appears that both Lively and Reynolds have had a big year in terms of their professional front as both of their films which released this year (It Ends With Us and Deadpool & Wolverines) turned out to be successful at teh box office

According to Variety, in more than 30 years, this was the first time a married couple has topped the box office with their respective movies. If you are unaware, back in 1990,. Bruce Willis’s film Die Hard 2 was a hit and his then-wife, Demi Moore’s Ghost also turned out to be a huge success.

As per People, It Ends With Us garnered more than USD 50 million domestically during its opening weekend and Deadpool & Wolverine grossed USD 54.2 million.

This getaway also comes after multiple speculations involving the Age of Adeline actress and the director of her latest film, Justin Baldoni. Many rumors about both the individual's alleged fallout while filming the movie are making rounds on the internet.

The intensity of the situation was elevated as a journalist, Kjersti Flaa uploaded a video in which she pointed out Lively being rude to her during an interview for her film Cafe Society in 2016.

At that time, the actress was carrying her second child and the journalist congratulated her on her baby bump, to which Lively replied, “Congrats on your little bump.” Flaa was not pregnant at that time.

This video was then circulated online and along with the journalist, many netizens pointed out the actress’s behavior towards Flaa.

