Robert Downey Jr. Dives Into All His Kids' Interests; Susan Reveals Oppenheimer Star's Habits

Robert Downey Jr.’s acceptance speech for his Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor was a heartfelt tribute to his wife Susan, their two children Exton and Avri, and his son from a previous relationship, Indio. The Oppenheimer actor and his wife, who run their production company, Team Downey talked about the beautiful home they have created with their children after getting married in 2005.

Susan revealed how supportive RDJ is of his children and their interests

Susan talked about how funny and supportive her husband is at home. He is playful, thoughtful, and always delves into any new hobbies 12 year old Exton and 9 year old Avi get into. “He really cares about whatever they care about. And he will be indulgent. Years ago (the kids were) into pancake art. We had everything you needed for pancake art,” she revealed how he always encouraged their kids in their hobbies.

She said that right now, both her kids are into music, just like 30 year old Indio who is a musician. All three of them also play instruments and Robert “loves to jam with them. Sometimes they’ll be like, ‘Dad, stop singing! Let me just play.’ But there is so much love.”

The actor also takes interest in their home life and finds bliss in domesticity. He rounds everyone up for dinner every night by saying,” ‘It’s at 6 o’clock, it’s at 6 o’clock. Come on guys, it’s 6:01. Where is everyone?’ “ Susan mimicked how her husband brings all their children to the table. She also added, “We say he's the perfect date because he's incredibly punctual and he makes sure that we are.” Susan said that even though the family sometimes makes fun of him for his punctuality, she thinks it’s his way of saying, “‘I’m here. Let’s be together, let’s spend some time. Let's stop everything and just talk and share.’”

The Downey children also share their father’s wit

The couple also revealed that they spent the day before Oscars evening at Exton and Avri’s baseball games, which was a great distraction. Downey said that, “Baseball season is a boon for us because every weekend has this focus.” Susan also added that baseball season means “always games.”

Susan also mentioned that when RDJ was growing up with his avant-garde filmmaker father Robert Downey Sr., and his mother Elsie, “the commodity in his family was wit. And he passes that along.” RDJ is considered to be one of the wittiest actors of our time and his kids have all inherited his love for banter and laughter.

Susan revealed how the children “love to give him s**t. It goes back to the wit and the humor.” She also commented on how Robert has a different equation with the children than her as they would “call him out on stuff in a way that they would never do to Mom.” It turns out that even though Downey grew up in difficult circumstances, which he mentioned in his Oscar acceptance speech, he has made a home filled with love and laughter with his wife and children.

