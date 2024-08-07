Is Rihanna Planning A Tour In 2024? All We Know So Far

Rihanna is a popular pop singer, songwriter, and beauty-fashion entrepreneur who has been ruling the music industry for years. It's been quite a long time since RiRi has performed on her tour. Now, rumors are rife that the songstress might be planning a tour in 2024 as the media has been reporting that she had signed a deal with Live Nation to go on a tour. Although she has not announced it yet.

After her OG song in the movie, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and her performance at the Super Bowl halftime in 2023, her fans started to demand a ninth album from the rockstar. As per reports, she had arranged a tour last in 2016 to promote her album Anti, and since then she has put a stop to it.

According to Billboard Boxscore, the tour for Anti was a massive success as it grossed over USD 110 million. Now, will the songstress come up with another tour and an album soon? Here’s everything that we know so far.

As per Mirror and Entertainment Tonight reports, Rihanna had confirmed a deal with Live Nation worth USD 32 million for a comeback with her tour and album. A close source told the Mirror in October 2023, “Rihanna quietly planning a comeback tour after signing with Live Nation. The deal was created to facilitate a world tour and her creative team is quietly at work in Los Angeles putting it all together as she raises her family. She’ll press play on the live show once she’s ready to go back to work and has two albums’ worth of material to release once she’s back.”

But soon, the reports of signing the deal and Rihanna planning her tours were debunked by Billboard. A high-profile source shared that no tour has been confirmed for Rihanna yet. However, the beauty and fashion mogul once stated that starting her tour at some point has always been there in mind. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in December 2023, the Diamond hitmaker addressed that before taking up touring projects, she wanted to release new music. RiRi explained that it’s only fair for her fans to give what they have been waiting for so long.

Later, at the Fenty Hair launch party in Los Angeles, Rihanna teased about her ninth album, and said, “I have been working on the album for so long that I kinda put all that stuff aside and now I’m prepared to go back in the studio. I’m gonna start — give me a second!" She further added, "Yeah, I’m starting over, but I don’t want to neglect the songs that I have, so I actually want to go back and listen to stuff with new ears, with my new perspective, and then see what applies and what I’m still in love with.”

While her fans wait a little longer for the rockstar to announce her ninth album and the touring projects, Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty is becoming commercially quite successful as the brand has now been announced as a premium partner at the Olympics and Paralympics in Paris.

Well, time will tell whether Rihanna is planning the tour in 2024 or not. But what are your thoughts about it?

