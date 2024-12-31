What Is The Final Divorce Deal Between Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt? Find Out

Hollywood stars Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have reached a divorce settlement after a prolonged legal battle lasting eight years. The high-profile couple, once known as Brangelina, have been in the spotlight for both their relationship and their disputes. Jolie's lawyer confirmed the agreement, marking a step forward for the family.

Angelina Jolie filed for divorce in 2016, citing irreconcilable differences. Since then, the process has been marked by legal challenges and public attention.

Jolie's lawyer, James Simon, shared her thoughts with People magazine, stating: "Angelina is exhausted, but she is relieved this one part is over." He added that Jolie has been focused on finding peace and healing for their family.

Brad Pitt's legal team has not commented on the settlement. While the details of the agreement remain undisclosed, it signifies progress after years of disputes, including a contentious child custody battle.

In 2016, Jolie accused Pitt of being abusive toward her and two of their children during an incident on a private jet. Although Pitt was not charged following a police investigation and has denied the allegations, the claims added complexity to their legal proceedings.

The couple agreed on a joint custody arrangement in 2021. This milestone resolved one major aspect of their disagreements, but other legal issues have persisted, including disputes over their shared assets.

Despite the divorce settlement, legal battles between Jolie and Pitt are not entirely over. The couple remains locked in a dispute over Chateau Miraval, a French vineyard they purchased together in 2008.

The property, which hosted their 2014 wedding, became a contentious point when Pitt accused Jolie of selling her stake to Russian businessman Yuri Shefler in 2022 without his consent. Jolie has not commented publicly on the matter, and the case continues.

Jolie and Pitt’s relationship began on the set of the 2005 action-comedy Mr. and Mrs. Smith. Their romance gained international media attention, and they married in 2014 after nearly a decade together.

The marriage was Pitt’s second, following his relationship with actress Jennifer Aniston, and Jolie’s third, after actors Billy Bob Thornton and Jonny Lee Miller.

The couple has six children, three of whom were adopted internationally. Over the years, they balanced parenthood with successful acting careers. Jolie has starred in acclaimed films like Girl, Interrupted and Changeling and recently worked on Maria, a biopic about opera singer Maria Callas.

Brad Pitt is known for roles in films such as Fight Club and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. He is currently filming an upcoming Formula One movie, F1, in which he plays a veteran race car driver.

