Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt Finalize Divorce Eight Years After Separation; French Winery Battle to Continue: Details

After more than eight years of a very public legal battle, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have finally settled their divorce.

According to People, Jolie’s lawyers confirmed on Monday, December 30, that both parties have agreed to the terms of their split settlement, marking a significant chapter in the protracted legal saga, which began in 2016 when the Maria star filed for divorce from the Bullet Train actor after a decade together and two years of marriage.

Jolie filed for divorce on September 19, 2016, citing "irreconcilable differences," shortly after an alleged altercation between her and Pitt on a private plane, which she claimed turned violent. The incident allegedly occurred in the presence of the six children that Pitt and Jolie share, many of whom are now reported to be estranged from him.

Authorities investigated the matter, but Pitt was not charged, and Jolie did not press any charges either.

In a statement to People magazine, Jolie’s attorney, James Simon, reflected on the hardships his client evidently endured while fighting the now-concluded case, stating, “More than eight years ago, Angelina filed for divorce from Mr. Pitt. She and the children left all the properties they had shared with Mr. Pitt, and since that time, she has focused on finding peace and healing for their family. This is just one part of a long, ongoing process that started eight years ago. Frankly, Angelina is exhausted, but she is relieved this one part is over.”

The pair will seemingly continue their French winery battle, which, for the record, is more complex than their divorce case, as it has dragged out since 2022 with new claims and allegations from both parties every few months.

Meanwhile, a source close to Jolie told People that the actress has remained focused on moving forward lately and does not speak ill of Pitt, either publicly or privately.

