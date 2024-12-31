Ben Affleck Reunites With Jennifer Garner as Family To Celebrate Christmas With Kids Amid Jennifer Lopez Divorce

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck have reportedly been spending the holidays together with their children, prioritizing family time. For the first time, Garner, who is the former wife of Affleck, spent Christmas together with him and their children: Violet, 19, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12.

The duo were happy about this holiday season spent with their family as one, stated an insider of People magazine, saying, "Jen and Ben were all together for Christmas. It's all for the kids. Jen grew up surrounded by her family for the holidays, and she wants the same for her kids."

Nowadays, while Garner, now 52, and Affleck find great happiness in family traditions with their children, Garner always considers the holidays as a big source of encouragement to her children. The pair, who split in 2015, have reportedly been spending more time together since Affleck's divorce filing from Jennifer Lopez in August.

Earlier in December 2024, the Deadpool & Wolverine actress and the Good Will Hunting actor were seen grabbing breakfast together. They also volunteered at The Midnight Mission's Thanksgiving Street Fair with their children, providing meals to the needy.

The outlet's sources have underscored Garner's commitment to building a cooperative co-parenting environment. Although her relationship with Affleck is platonic, she values his engagement with their children and his efforts to be a part of their lives.

The source said, "They truly enjoy giving back to their community and cherishing quality time together as a family."

Even though Garner has moved on to the next phase of her life with John Miller, she still upholds a tight-knit family structure with Affleck, which helps their children experience love and support during holidays and other special events.

The outlet source stated that she "just wants her kids to be happy," adding, "She will continue to make sure that they spend time together as a family and include Ben. The kids enjoy it when they all spend time together. Jen's grateful that Ben's doing well. They are friends, but that's it."

Jennifer Garner is currently in a stable relationship with Miller, a CEO and father of two, whom she reconnected with in 2021. According to reports, the couple is reportedly very happy despite their brief split in 2019, with Garner seeing much of Miller.

