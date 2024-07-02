All Lawsuits Put On Kanye West So Far; Battery, Copyright & Harassment Charges Explained

Trigger warning: This article contains references to sexual assault and violence.

Kanye West who is known for his influential music and controversial remarks has been sued many times in the past. These legal fights range from battery, and copyright infringement to harassment claims. Here is a detailed account of some of them.

The photographer incident

Los Angeles International Airport was where Kanye West had an altercation with paparazzi photographer Daniel Ramos in 2013. At that time, West attacked Ramos as he tried to wrestle his camera from him. During the incident, which was caught on video, West acted aggressively.

It was during this period when Ramos filed a civil lawsuit against him claiming that West interfered with his right to practice his lawful profession as a paparazzo. The court entered a plea of no contest after which Kanye paid a penalty of two years’ probation, community service, and anger management classes.

In the aftermath of the case being resolved in 2014, Allred said that part of the settlement involved an apology from Mr. West to Mr.Ramos. In other words, for both parties concerned, the apology was quite symbolic representing personal responsibility and accountability.

The Evel Knievel case

In 2006, veteran daredevil Evel Knievel sued musician Kanye West for trademark infringement over the video Touch The Sky. In the video, West depicts himself as Evel Kanyevel wearing an outfit similar to the iconic jumpsuit famously worn by Evel Knievel himself. According to Knievel’s complaint, this video contains explicit sexual scenes thereby undermining his character.

Advertisement

It asserted that satire was lacking since there were no jokes at all about it; hence it was not parody according to Kneivel; and stated that these things “have tremendous commercial value.” This highlighted how creative expression often conflicts with trademark rights.

The assistant's sexual assault allegations

More recently Lauren Pisciotta filed a lawsuit against the Yeezy brand and its founder Kanye West based on allegations of sexual harassment, wrongful dismissal, and breach of contract. In addition to that, Pisciotta argued that West caused her emotional distress and failed to pay promised bonuses or separation packages.

In the case, it was stated that West carried out inappropriate behavior in front of Pisciotte and sent several explicit messages. According to her claims, this aggressiveness by West created an environment hostile to work resulting in her illegal firing.

Also, Pisciotta was accused by Kanye’s legal team of trying to extort money from him through blackmail. They also said that she had not been qualified for the job and that he had been fired due to inappropriate conduct on her part.

Advertisement

Kanye West’s colorful legal past highlights the difficulty celebrities face in separating their professional lives from their personal lives. The battery charge against the photographer showed just how dangerous physical confrontations with the media could be.

For instance, the violation of copyright law by Evel Knievel showcased some tough aspects concerning intellectual property and creativity.

Again, even though he was not convicted of a battery charge there have been cases where he has lost lawsuits based on his offensive actions towards members of his staff such as his assistant Lauren Pisciotte who attacked him on Twitter.

These lawsuits are proof fame does not make any individual immune from prosecution under the law. There were different instances whereby each lawsuit exposed different aspects of Kanye West's behavior and decisions thus painting a complicated picture about how this celebrity tries to balance himself when dealing with legal and ethical issues.

ALSO READ: 'Highly Disgraceful': Internet Slams Kanye West Over His Controversial 'Threes**e' Comment On Michelle Obama