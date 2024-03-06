What Is Tourette's Syndrome? Know About Condition As Travis Barker's Son Landon Reveals 'Minor' Diagnosis

Landon Barker, the son of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, took to TikTok this week to share his experience with Tourette syndrome.

“I actually do have very, very minor Tourettes,” the 20-year-old said. “I've had it since I can remember, like pre-school. I remember exactly because the teacher used to accuse me of rolling my eyes at her because one of my tics was [demonstrates the tic in the video] that. It was, like, a weird thing I do with my eyes.” Landon added that nowadays, his tics manifest in the movement of his neck and jaw. “It really just acts up in nervous situations or nerve-wracking environments for me,” he informed.

Amid the young rocker opening up about his condition, we are exploring the types and causes of the disorder down below. By doing so, we aim to educate and help as many people as we can.

What is Tourette Syndrome? What causes it and what are the available cures?

Tourette Syndrome belongs to a group of nervous system conditions called tic disorders, according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorder and Stroke. The institution notes that people suffering from the condition experience unexpected, repetitive, and involuntary movements and vocalizations. These involuntary movements are called tics.

While stating that more boys than girls experience Tourette Syndrome, the organization categorizes Tourette's into simple tics like blinking, moving eyes, shrugging of shoulders, sniffing, repeatedly clearing one’s throat, and jerking of the head, and complex tics like swearing, jumping, twisting, touching something, and saying words or phrases repetitively, among others.

Per the National Institute of Neurological Disorder and Stroke, the tics get more severe when the person is anxious or excited, something that Landon Barker noted in his video.

Tourette Syndrome affects one in every 162 children, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention states. While the exact cause of the disorder is not fully understood, it is believed that it manifests from a combination of genetics and environmental factors. No cure for the same is available, but it can be managed and controlled by employing behavioral therapy or taking medications like muscle relaxants, antipsychotics, or anything that targets neurotransmitters in the brain.

Are there any other celebrities who suffer from Tourette Syndrome?

Billie Eilish suffers from the said neurological condition. She recounted her experience with the disorder during an interview with David Letterman on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. Disclosing that she was diagnosed with the condition when she was 11, the What Was I Made For singer said, “I never don't tic at all, because the main tics that I do are constantly, like, I wiggle my ear back and forth and raise my eyebrow and click my jaw and flex this arm here and this arm there.”

She added, “These are things you would never notice if you're having a conversation with me, but for me, they are very exhausting.”

Lewis Capaldi, the beloved Someone You Loved singer, is also the victim of the disorder. Speaking to The Time last year, Capaldi said of his condition, “I’m trying to get on top of that. If I can't, I’m f–ked.”

Previously, in an Instagram live session, Capaldi had noted, “The worst thing about it is when I'm excited I get it, when I'm stressed I get it, when I'm happy I get it. It happens all the time.”

