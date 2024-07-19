What Is Vitiligo? Find Out About Skin Care Disorder As Kim Kardashian Reveals Passing It On To Her Son

Kim Kardashian has passed on a rare skin condition to one of her two sons, Saint and Psalm. The reality star, who has struggled with skin health for most of her adult life, recently opened up about how her son is at risk of the same since he was diagnosed with vitiligo.

What is vitiligo?

Vitiligo is a chronic autoimmune disorder that causes the skin to lose its color or pigment, and create discolored patches all over the body, per NHS UK. The patches are mostly lighter or nearly white as compared to the skin tone and are called macules when smaller than one centimeter.

It occurs due to the immune system’s reaction to melanocytes, destroying the melanin-producing cells and resulting in pigmentation. Melanin is the chemical responsible for skin color and pigmentation.

The rare skin condition is observed only within 1% of the population and can affect anyone regardless of race or sex. The patches/macules generally show before the age of 30, per Cleveland Clinic.

However, those with autoimmune conditions like Addison’s disease, Anemia, Lupus, Psoriasis, Diabetes (Type 1), and others, are likely to develop vitiligo later on. The depigmentation generally begins in the hands, feet, arms, and face.

There are six types of vitiligo– Generalized, Segmental, Mucosal, Trichome, Focal, and Universal. Generalized is the most common type of skin condition found in people whereas Universal is a rare occurrence where 80% of the body is depigmented.

While the rare skin disorder is still under extensive research, studies have shown that 30% of vitiligo patients may inherit it as a genetic condition. Whereas, genetic changes, stress, and environmental triggers also weigh in as causing factors.

Though the skin disorder is usually painless, it causes sensitive skin, prone to sunburns, and itchy skin before the patches/macules start forming. It is diagnosed using a Wood’s Lamp that uses UV rays to detect vitiligo.

Kim Kardashian discloses son’s rare skin condition

The 43-year-old reality star sat down with medical professionals and hosts of the She MD podcast on July 6, to talk about her grapple with skin disease which she was unaware of until her 30s. Kim Kardashian suffers from psoriasis, which she inherited from her mother Kris, and has gone to varying extents for treatment.

The SKIMS founder hadn’t hoped for any of her kids to inherit the skin disorder but believes she passed on the genes to one of her sons. Kim revealed in the podcast that her son has mild vitiligo, though didn’t name which one. She also said that the doctors told her it was hereditary.

"It came from my mom, went to me … and I passed it on in a different form to my son, who has vitiligo very mildly,” The Kardashians star shared, adding, “We got it under control.”

Whereas for her own skin condition, Kardashian recalled getting the first symptoms of psoriasis in her 30s. Her mother, Kris Jenner later diagnosed her during Kim’s nephew’s birthday party. The mogul's genetic disposition to psoriasis may have contributed to her son's vitiligo condition.

Kim is mother to four kids, sons Saint, 8, Pslam, 5 and daughters, North, 11, and Chicago, 6.

