Kim Kardashian Reveals She Passed Down a Rare a Skin Disorder to Her Son; Shares 'It Came From My Mom'

On the She MD podcast on July 16, Kim Kardashian, the 43-year-old founder of SKIMS, revealed a personal health issue affecting one of her sons. She discussed her family's battle with psoriasis, a hereditary skin condition that causes depigmentation in certain areas of the body.

Kim shared that the condition, which has affected her mother and herself, has now been passed down to her son, albeit in a milder form. She reassured the audience that her son is able to manage the condition effectively.

Kim Kardashian reveals son's vitiligo

Kim Kardashian recently addressed her son's health issue during her appearance on the She MD podcast. She revealed that her son has vitiligo, a condition that causes loss of pigment in certain areas of the skin, and noted that it’s a hereditary condition passed down from her mother to her, and now to her son.

"It came from my mom, went to me … and I passed it on in a different form to my son, who has vitiligo very mildly. We got it under control," Kim shared.

While Kim did not specify which of her two sons, Saint or Psalm, both 5 years old, has vitiligo, she did share recent updates about Saint's achievements. She posted videos on Instagram Stories showcasing Saint’s success in basketball, including his impressive shots and interactions with the audience. Kim also has two daughters, North, 11, and Chicago, 6, from her marriage to Kanye West.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Chainsaw Man Chapter 172: Denji To Go On A Killing Spree; Release Date, Where To Read, What To Expect And More

Kim Kardashian celebrates Saint’s All-star basketball game with proud mom moments

Kim Kardashian recently shared a joyful update about her son, Saint, on Instagram Stories. She posted a video of Saint, sporting new blonde hair and wearing a jersey with the number two, showcasing his impressive skills on the basketball court.

Kim, who accompanied Saint, simply wrote, “Saint made the All-Star team” along with details that they won the match and did very well, especially Saint. In the clip, Saint put up a performance of dexterity where he scored a goal for his team after taking the ball from one end of the three-point line to the other end.

ALSO READ: Glen Powell Shares Major Update On His Upcoming The Running Man Remake; Details Inside