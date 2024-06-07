What Is Will Smith's Best Movie that Made His Career? Bad Boys Actor Reveals

Will Smith has been entertaining us on the big screen for over thirty years now. He has delivered some of the biggest hits in recent memory, such as Independence Day, Men in Black, and King Richard, for which he received the Best Actor Academy Award in 2022.

Recently, Smith made a comeback in the fourth Bad Boys movie, Bad Boys: Ride or Die. But have you ever thought about his personal favorites from his long list of films? In a recent interview, he revealed that The Pursuit of Happyness is the movie he considers his best work so far.

Will Smith considers The Pursuit of Happyness as his best movie

Will Smith has had an incredible career spanning almost three decades, achieving great success from both a commercial and critical standpoint. Recently, he was given the opportunity to select his personal favorites from the extensive list of movies he has been involved in.

In the latest episode of Hot Ones, Will Smith was asked to reflect on his illustrious film career and pick his best work. Well, that was quite a challenging task for someone who has done justice to almost every role he played so far.

Smith revealed his top four career-defining performances, with The Pursuit of Happyness sitting at the top spot. "I think the best individual movie, all around, that I've ever made is The Pursuit of Happyness," Smith then added "The Last Dab," another great feature. Following closely behind, Smith named the original Men In Black as another pick, praising its direction, cinematography, and music.

Advertisement

This is not the first he discussed about The Pursuit of Happyness. In 2022, while chatting with ET, he said that he would never make any better film than this one. "I had secretly in my mind felt that I would never make anything better than The Pursuit of Happyness, and I never said that out loud, but I felt like I would never make anything better than The Pursuit of Happyness and then I saw King Richard," he said.

Considered by many to be among Smith's best, the emotional biographical drama film earned him nominations for the Golden Globe and the Academy Award for Best Actor.

Will Smith talks candidly about the hardest blow in his career

On First We Feast’s Hot Ones, Smith revealed that “the hardest I've ever been hit on a movie set” was making director Michael Mann’s 2001 biopic Ali, where he portrayed boxer Muhammad Ali.

Advertisement

Appearing on First We Feast’s Hot Ones, the Oscar winner said that his trainer was trying to get him to get the angle of his spine forward. And then he committed and leaned forward.

He continued, “Almost as an instinctual reaction, Michael Bentt threw a right hand. And I saw it coming at the last second and I put my head down. And he caught me with a right hand right on top of my head.”

Recalling the blow, Smith added that it did not knock his head back, but that blow compressed his neck down onto his spine. He felt an electric shock go down the back of his both arms and elbows.

Noting, "All he could think in that painful moment, during which the I Am Legend star said he had “an electrical taste” in his mouth, was, “'Where the ---- are my keys? Where are my car keys?'”

Advertisement

Thanks to all that dedication and hard work, the actor earned three Oscar nominations for his great performance.

ALSO READ: Will Smith Shares How He Found Real 'Joy' After 'Abyss'; Says 'Peace is Happiness'