Drew Barrymore RECALLS Being Surprised By Her Daughter Olivia’s Sweet Gesture; Find Out

Drew Barrymore is the mother of two daughters, Olivia, 11, and Frankie, 9, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Will Kopelman. The actress recalled being surprised to see her elder daughter donning Barrymore's wedding dress.

On the Monday episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the First 50 Dates actress shared, "The other night I came home, and I was told that Olive had a surprise for me. And so I came into the room, and she was standing there in my wedding dress. And I looked at her, and I was like, 'Oh my god, you look so beautiful!'"

The actress further added, "I go, 'You know, that's actually technically the second time you wore that dress because you were six months in my belly when I wore it. And I'm saving it for you and your sister.'" Barrymore also reminisced about the time her girls met Ariana Grande. She revealed that the trio had a fun time together.

Drew Barrymore's Daughters Met Ariana Grande

Drew Barrymore revealed in March that she and her two daughters met Ariana Grande after exiting the sets of Saturday Night Live. The actress called their meeting fun, as the group ended up hanging out and having conversations.

The Blended actress disclosed, "We went… to Saturday Night Live to watch her perform, and we ended up getting to hang out with her and talk with her." Barrymore continued, "She is so kind, so nice, so present, and she was so amazing to my girls."

Drew described Grande as their idol: "My daughters and I are on such a high. She went from being like our idol to our model, and now I know I need to listen to her nonna."

What Profession Would Drew Barrymore Wish For Her Daughters To Get Into?

Drew Barrymore thinks that the girls in the sports field are the coolest. Speaking on her show, the actress revealed that she likes to cheer for her daughters in every sports tournament in which they participate.

Charlie's Angels star shared, "I love it when my girls get into sports. To me, girls in sports are so awesome. It's the coolest thing I've ever witnessed. Whether my one daughter is doing figure skating or my other daughter is doing soccer, I will be there at every event. I will not miss one because it's so important for me to support them in that area."

Barrymore concluded by saying, "I also like it when they're creative and artistic—when they put on a dance, or they do a play at home, or they dress up. They're the fun things that are ageless and timeless."

Drew Barrymore was married to Will Kopelman for four years and had two daughters from the marriage.

