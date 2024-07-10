What Role Did Gladiator II Star Joseph Quinn Play In Game Of Thrones? Explored

After featuring in the popular Netflix series Stranger Things season 4 as Eddie Munson, Joseph Quinn rose to fame like no other. His career graph completely changed giving more exposure to the actor’s skills and screen presence. Now, his recently released movie A Quiet Place: Day One which comes under the horror franchise, is receiving a lot of appreciation from the audience.

Joseph now has a lineup of projects to release, including Gladiator II where he is set to play the antagonist. But do you know before his career could skyrocket like this, he featured in a few prestigious projects as well, including Game of Thrones? Yes, that’s right.

Joseph Quinn’s appearance in Game of Thrones

Apart from starring in Les Miserables series as Enjolras or portraying a fictional role as Arthur Havisham in Dickensian (a Charles Dickens’ work-based production), Joseph made his mark by featuring in Game of Thrones. He played a very small role in the fantasy series, but he definitely caught the viewers' attention with his acting skills.

As per IMDb, Joseph Quinn made an appearance in the fourth episode, ‘The Spoils of War’ of the seventh season of Game of Thrones. There has been a constant debate about the show’s quality declining after season 4, but as it seems The Spoils of War is one of the best episodes of the whole production in season 7. IMDb even rated it a 9.7 out of 10 while it got 95K votes from the users.

What role does Joseph play?

In the episode of The Spoils of War, Daenerys inches toward victory in war and comes to seek help from Jon and Tyrion. On the other hand, Theon goes back to Dragonstone to get the queen’s help as he wants to rescue her sister while Arya makes a reappearance in Winterfell.

Joseph Quinn plays Koner in this episode who is a guard serving House Stark. He and his co-guard Henk are the first to witness Arya’s return to Winterfell after many years. Initially, they do not let Arya enter the premises on failing to recognize her, but quickly fall back to their senses when Arya mentions what the consequences can happen if Sansa finds out that they did not let his sister enter.

The Spoils of War is definitely one of the best-produced episodes of Game of Thrones which can compete with the other major episodes like “The Battle of the Bastards” and “The Winds of Winter.” Now, after learning about Joseph Quinn’s appearance in the episode you might want to give the series a rewatch. What say?

Joseph Quinn is surely leading the box office and the audience’s hearts with his performances. Let us know if you recognized him in the episode of Game of Thrones season 7. Also, rush to the theatres to watch him grace the screens in the movie A Quiet Place: Day One.

