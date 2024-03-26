'She Was Very Complimentary': Katherine Ryan Shares Experience Of Meeting Taylor Swift After Roasting Pop Star In Comedy Skit

Katherine Ryan found herself pleasantly surprised by Taylor Swift's response after their meeting at the 2020 NME Awards. Prior to their encounter, Katherine, known for her deadpan humor showcased on popular panel shows like 8 Out of 10 Cats and Mock of the Week, had famously roasted Swift in a comedy skit, poking fun at her friendship with Lena Dunham. Despite expecting some awkward tension, Katherine was taken aback when Swift not only showed no hard feelings but also complimented her on her joke. It was a moment of unexpected camaraderie between the two, proving that even after a roast, there's always room for mutual appreciation in the world of comedy and pop culture.

Taylor Swift's Surprise Compliments Delight Katherine Ryan Backstage

Recalling her encounter with the "Midnights" hitmaker backstage after clinching the Best Solo Act in the World award, Katherine Ryan shared with the Daily Express how Taylor Swift surprised her with compliments. "She was very complimentary. I was hosting and she came up to me and was like 'Oh, you’re amazing, you’re doing an amazing job,'" Katherine recounted. Adding a touch of humor, she quipped about her 15-year-old daughter Violet's unwavering admiration for Swift, jesting, "That is a moment that earned my daughter's respect every day because Violet only cares about Taylor Swift." Despite her comedic jabs, Katherine also revealed her admiration for Lena Dunham, noting that the actress hadn't taken offense to her earlier quip. It seems even in the world of showbiz, there's room for mutual respect and light-hearted banter.



Katherine Ryan Hesitates Over Celebrity Big Brother Despite Allure

The doting mother-of-three, who shares two children, Fenna Grace, 14 months, and Fred, 2, with her current partner Bobby Kootstra and daughter Violet, 14, with ex-boyfriend Alex Edelman, expressed reluctance to join Celebrity Big Brother, citing one particular concern. The ITV reality show gathers famous personalities under one roof, but despite the allure, she hinted at hesitance due to undisclosed reasons.

Katherine expressed her interest in joining Celebrity Big Brother but noted a hurdle: her children's age. Speaking to The Mirror, she explained her dilemma, citing her reluctance to be away from her young kids, aged one and two. However, she humorously suggested that her well-behaved kids could outshine some celebrities on the show. She mused about the possibility of bringing her kids along or waiting until they're old enough to cope with her absence, expressing her enthusiasm for the opportunity.

"I don't think that I can be edited wrong, there's just no side of me that's ever going to come out. There are so many people who worry about going on those shows because they think 'What if I look like I'm a bad person,' or 'I'm framed differently', or 'the producers don't like me and set up a storyline'. I just think that's impossible with someone like me. I think I'd be the Sharon Osbourne in there, just telling it like it is. There's only one version of me."