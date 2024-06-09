What Role Did Theresa Randle Play In Bad Boys? Character Explored Amid Recast For New Movie

Theresa Randle starred alongside Will Smith and Martin Lawrence in the 1995 action comedy film Bad Boys, making her character debut as Theresa Burnett Lawrence, Marcus Miles Burnett's loyal wife. The 59-year-old actress later reprised her role in the two more sequels of this action-packed franchise.

Given her pivotal role in the series, fans anticipated her return for the latest installment, Bad Boys: Ride or Die. However, she got recast for the new movie after news broke out that actress Tasha Smith would take over the role. Read on for further details about her character.

What role does Theresa Randle play in 1995 film Bad Boys?

Theresa Randle is one of the most revered actresses whose unique acting approach has allowed her to play different characters, many of which have helped her earn top awards.

The actress has starred in many influential movies, including the hugely popular Bad Boys franchise films. She played the role of Detective Sergeant Marcus Miles Burnett's (Martin Lawrence) wife in all first three sequels of the buddy cop film franchise Bad Boys, Bad Boys II, and Bad Boys for Life.

In the first movie, her character Theresa, Marcus Miles Burnett's wife and mother of his kids, nearly risks jeopardizing the mission when she discovers Mike and Marcus' secret plan to switch identities. The original film had an interesting plot, and her remarkable portrayal was well-received.

In January 2023, Will Smith, who has played the role of Detective Mike Lowrey in the previous Bad Boys films, announced that he and his co-star Lawrence would reprise their roles in the latest film Bad Boys 4.

Advertisement

However, Variety later reported that Randle, who played Lawrence's character's wife in all three previous movies, will not return for the new sequel, revealing that actress Tasha Smith has taken over the role.

ALSO READ: Bad Boys: Ride Or Die Ending Explained; What Happens To Marcus And Mike In The Finale?

Why did Theresa Randle not return in Bad Boys: Ride or Die?

Fans were surprised after learning that Theresa Randle would not reprise her role in the new Bad Boys movie. There were several speculations about her recasting after news broke out that actress Tasha Smith would be taking over the role of Theresa Burnett in the Bad Boys: Ride or Die.

After the announcement, many people even speculated that Randle's alleged health concerns after a video featuring her allegedly seen using a walker went viral on social media might be a reason for the recasting decision. However, the reason behind her recasting is unclear, and even Theresa Randle herself did not comment publicly on the decision.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bad Boys: Ride Or Die Teaser Showcase Will Smith And Martin Lawrence's Action Packed Chemistry