Bad Boys: Ride Or Die Teaser Showcase Will Smith And Martin Lawrence's Action Packed Chemistry

Get ready for action-packed fun as Will Smith and Martin Lawrence reprise their roles as detectives turned fugitives in the thrilling Bad Boys: Ride or Die. Directed by Adil & Bilall, the movie dives into character moments while delivering exciting action scenes.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die release new teaser

In the latest teaser, Smith and Lawrence showcase their chemistry while engaging in high-energy action sequences, setting the stage for an adrenaline-pumping ride for fans. As the duo investigates corruption within the Miami PD, they find themselves framed and on the run, forced to operate outside the law.

In an interview with Collider, Adil & Bilall emphasize the importance of character development in Jerry Bruckheimer movies, aiming to deepen the connection with the audience. They promise to push boundaries with innovative camera work and directing techniques, adding a fresh twist to the franchise.

The star-studded cast includes Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Paola Núñez, Eric Dane, Ioan Gruffudd, Jacob Scipio, Melanie Liburd, and more. Tasha Smith joins as Marcus's wife, Theresa, adding a new dynamic to the beloved characters.

Will Smith and Martin on starring in the Ride or Die sequel

This summer, the fourth film, Bad Boys: Ride Or Die, follows the 2020 hit Bad Boys For Life. While the third movie tackled the long gap since Bad Boys II in 2003, Ride Or Die isn't playing it safe. Instead, it dives deeper into the lives of Mike and Marcus.

In an interview in Empire magazine, Smith and Lawrence talk about the bold moves in the fourth film. Will Smith says “It has to feel like it earned its right to be a movie today, I always hate when you see sequels that are victory laps. In Ride Or Die we’re taking some really aggressive creative shots.”

Smith continued, “We wanted to push the envelope of how much life experience and age specificity you can put into these movies, with this movie we’re being really aggressive in stretching what you can do in a summer action movie." The Suicide Squad actor added, "There’s a spiritual aspect to it that I think people will be like, ‘Okay, that’s an interesting evolution for Marcus’ character.’”

Lawrence agrees, saying “They found something interesting and different from all the movies we’ve done,” he added, “In four, you’re gonna see something different.” Lawrence jokes that it'll be hard to get rid of him. It seems like they're in it for the long haul.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die hits theaters on June 7 in the US.

