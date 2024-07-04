Eddie Murphy Shares Thoughts On His Son Eric's Relationship With Life Co-Star Martin Lawrence's Daughter Jasmin

Eddie Murphy wishes for his son and Martin Lawrence's daughter to have a baby that will make him laugh.

Murphy, who is 63 years old, spoke during an interview with Gayle King on CBS Mornings and admitted that he, along with everyone else around, believed Eric looked great with Jasmin.

Eddie Murphy’s stand on Eric and Jasmin’s relationship

Murphy stated that the couple looks “amazing” together and added that everyone asks if their baby is “going to be funny.”

In the interview, Eddie Murphy said, "Just our gene pool is going to make this funny baby. If they ever get married and have a child, I’m expecting the child to be funny."

Eric, 34, made his relationship public with Jasmin, 28, in June 2021 on Instagram, where he wrote a heartfelt caption about his deep love for her. He referred to her as his other half, professing his love.

During a 2022 interview with In Touch magazine, Jasmin revealed that it was not their famous dads but rather her uncle who introduced them. She said, "They’re friends. It’s crazy. We met through my uncle and became really good friends. We bonded (over) a lot of things.” She also emphasized their similar family backgrounds, which helped them understand each other better.

Advertisement

Eddie Murphy's reflections on his parenting style and his family relationships

Jasmin happens to be Martin Lawrence's eldest daughter out of three. She has sisters named Iyanna (23) and Amara (21). Eddie Murphy's eldest son, Eric, is among his ten kids. Eric is his child from Paulette McNeely, an ex-girlfriend while other children include his daughters Bria (34), Shayne (29), Zola (24), and Bella (22). His sons Christian (33) and Myles (31) are all with Nicole Mitchell, whom he married.

He also has Angel Brown (17), whom he shares with Mel B, a former member of the Spice Girls. He also has two boys, Max Charles (5) and Izzy Oona (8). His fiance is Paige Butcher, whom he recently addressed as "wife."

Eddie reflected on his parenting style during the CBS Mornings interview, stating that he has always been a laid-back dad who does not strictly enforce discipline but still ensures that his children do not get everything their own way.

Advertisement

He said, "I'm, like, a cool dad. But I don’t let them get away with all kinds of stuff."

From school plays to other events in school, Eddie was always there for them. He mentioned a change in household dynamics, with his youngest two kids being wilder and louder than he earlier allowed his older ones to be.

Eddie Murphy stars in his latest action comedy movie Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, along with Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Taylour Paige, Kevin Bacon, and many others, which will be available on Netflix starting July 3.

ALSO READ: Who Is Eddie Murphy's Partner Paige Butcher? All We Know As Actor Calls Her 'Wife' During Interview