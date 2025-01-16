What To Watch On Hulu: 6 Best Romance Movies To Catch This January 2025

Looking for romantic comedies to warm up your winter? Hulu offers a lineup of entertaining, heartfelt, and funny rom-coms to keep you entertained.

Whether you enjoy classic high school romances, laugh-out-loud comedies, or touching holiday stories, there’s something for everyone. Here are six of the best romance shows to stream on Hulu this January.

1. 10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

This timeless high school romance reimagines Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew in a modern setting. The story follows Cameron (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) as he tries to woo Bianca (Larisa Oleynik) by convincing bad boy Patrick (Heath Ledger) to date her older sister, Kat (Julia Stiles). Packed with humor, memorable characters, and a standout soundtrack, this movie is a nostalgic favorite.

2. The Princess Diaries (2001)

Anne Hathaway shines in her debut role as Mia Thermopolis, a regular teenager who discovers she’s royalty. Guided by her grandmother, played by the iconic Julie Andrews, Mia learns how to transition from high school misfit to the princess of Genovia.

Directed by Garry Marshall, the film captures a charming rags-to-riches story filled with humor, heart, and relatable moments. Sandra Oh’s comedic performance as a school administrator adds an extra layer of fun to this coming-of-age tale.

3. The Proposal (2009)

Advertisement

Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds deliver incredible chemistry in The Proposal. The story revolves around Margaret, a no-nonsense Canadian editor, who forces her assistant, Andrew, to fake an engagement to save her from deportation.

Things take a hilarious turn when the couple visits Andrew’s family in Alaska. With a strong supporting cast, including Betty White, this rom-com balances laughs with heartfelt moments.

4. Long Shot (2019)

Long Shot combines politics with romance in this unexpected love story. Charlize Theron stars as a secretary of state running for president, while Seth Rogen plays a journalist she once babysat.

Their connection grows as he joins her team to write speeches. The film mixes witty political satire with romantic tropes, creating a fresh take on the genre.

5. The Family Stone (2005)

This holiday-themed rom-com explores family dynamics and romance. Meredith (Sarah Jessica Parker) struggles to win over her boyfriend Everett’s (Dermot Mulroney) quirky and close-knit family during a Christmas visit. The ensemble cast, led by Diane Keaton, shines in this heartwarming story filled with humor and relatable moments.

Advertisement

6. Just Friends (2005)

Ryan Reynolds stars in this comedy about revisiting the past. Chris (Reynolds) returns to his hometown and reconnects with Jamie (Amy Smart), his high school crush who once friend-zoned him.

The film offers plenty of laughs as Chris confronts his insecurities and tries to win Jamie’s heart. With quirky characters and hilarious moments, this rom-com is a must-watch for anyone who loves stories about personal growth and second chances.

ALSO READ: What To Watch On Amazon Prime: 6 Best Romance Shows To Catch In 2025