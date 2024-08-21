What Was Chappell Roan's First Tattoo? Singer Once Revealed THIS

Popular face of the global music industry Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, popularly known as Chappell Roan, has been very vocal about her conservative upbringing during her appearance on multiple interviews and chat shows. Apart from her personal life struggles to constructing a place for herself in the world of popular music artists, Chappell Roan is also known for her distinctive style statement. The famous pop artist revealed her first tattoo and the rebellion story that led to its existence.

The face behind The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, Chappell Roan, has openly spoken about her childhood and her strict upbringing. During an interview with the reputed media outlet The Guardian, Chappell confessed that she used to go to church three times a week and she was taught that being gay was wrong and equivalent to sin.

However, during an interview with Local10 back in October 2023, the Good Luck, Babe singer opened up on her first tattoo and how her orthodox upbringing played a significant role in it. She said-

“I have a ‘princess’ tramp stamp. That was my first tattoo."

While talking about her first tattoo, which is located on her lower back, Chappell Roan further revealed that it was no less than a slap on her conservative upbringing. She mentioned-

"It was kind of a ‘f*** you’ to my upbringing of very conservative, Christian, ‘modesty is hottest’ mentality. I feel like the pendulum has just swung so far because of how restricted I felt."

However, not many people know that the title of her September 2023 album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess was also influenced by her first tattoo.

26-year-old Chappell Roan is a self-confessed die-hard fan of Hannah Montanna. The Hot To Go singer revealed that a maximum part of her work is inspired by the Grammy winner. According to Pop Crave’s viral clip on X (formerly Twitter), Chappell was seen talking about the popular teen icon Hannah Montanna. She not only expressed her love for the Disney icon but also revealed that the Best of Both Worlds Tour was the very first concert she attended as a teenager. She mentioned in the Pop Crave video clip:

"She came down in a box from the ceiling. I was like, 'How do I do that one day?' I still think about it. I still think about the show. I want to be like Hannah Montana."

Roan even shared that she is a big fan of Miley Cyrus too. The American singer and songwriter pointed out that she likes how the Hannah Montana star keeps on reinventing herself and it ends up working for her always. According to Roan, the Flowers singer has always been open to transformations, both on a personal and professional level.

While talking about Miley Cyrus’s fanbase, Chappel further mentioned:

"I love her fanbase. She’s got the whole world that supports her. She could do whatever she wanted, which is something I want to do. Miley does anything and it works. Miley feels like freedom to me."

Miley Cyrus took home the Golden Globe for Flowers in the Best Pop Solo Performance category in 2023.

