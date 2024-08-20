'Everyone Leaves the Charts': Chappell Roan Says She Doesn’t Worry About Charting Success Of Her Music

Kayleigh Rose Amstutz popularly known as Chappell Roan is currently on cloud nine with the recent success of her music. However, she shared in a new Interview Magazine conversation with Saturday Night Live star Bowen Yang on August 19 that even with her becoming the new household name, she does not care about the charts or being on the radio.

"I’ve never given a f--- about the charts or being on the radio, but it’s so crazy how industry people are taking me more seriously than before. I’m like, 'I’ve been doing this the whole time, bi*ch," she boldly noted.

"A chart is so fleeting," she added. "Everyone leaves the charts. I’m just like, 'This is giving valedictorian.'"

Roan's 2023 album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess is currently sitting at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, while her latest single, Good Luck, Babe! recently hit a peak of No. 6 on the Hot 100 Songs chart.

Additionally, the singer's tracks Hot to Go!, Pink Pony Club, Red Wine Supernova, Casual, Femininomenon, and My Kink Is Karma have all appeared on the Hot 100 in recent weeks.

Roan further noted that giant chart success does not by any means define her career graph and rather it is a form of boost for her. She also reflected on how much her career has changed in the past few months, Roan admitted in the interview that she didn’t expect it to become this big.

Advertisement

Chappell Roan further expressed that her career might have succeeded in her path because she did it her way, without compromising her morals or time. "I have not succumbed to the pressure," she shared.

Explaining her standpoint, she mentioned that she has even called off brand deals if they didn’t feel right, prioritizing her judgment and intuition over money, which gives her peace of mind at night to at least sleep well.

Moreover, not only have fans around the globe admired her music, but Grammy-winning singer Adele has also taken notice. During her Munich concert on Aug. 14, Adele told the crowd that she recently "went down a rabbit hole" and discovered Roan's music, calling her "spectacular."

In the next two months, Roan is set to continue her "Femininomenon" tour, performing in Germany, France, Manchester, London, Forest Hills (New York), and several other places.

ALSO READ: ‘You’re Not Fun’: Chappell Roan Calls Out VIP Section For Not Taking Part In Hot To Go! Dance At Outside Lands Festival