Jennifer Lopez Files for Divorce from Ben Affleck: A Look Back at Her Relationships and Marriages

After facing numerous challenges in their marriage, the once love-filled couple, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, have called it quits. Two years after their wedding, JLo filed for divorce from Ben. When the news was officially reported, fans were heartbroken but not surprised. The duo exchanged vows in July 2022, and according to reports, the Selena actress filed for divorce in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

Reportedly, Jennifer presented herself without a lawyer, and a close source shared that the actress-singer tried her best to save her marriage but couldn’t. However, the kids will always remain a priority. As we discuss Bennifer’s divorce, let’s take a look back at JLo’s past relationships and marriages.

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony

It’s no secret that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had a history long before tying the knot in 2022. Seventeen years ago, they were first engaged, but their wedding was postponed to September 2003, followed by their breakup in January 2004. Despite the split, they remained friends and eventually married other people—Ben to Jennifer Garner and JLo to Marc Anthony.

Jennifer Lopez married salsa singer Marc Anthony, in 2004, and they stayed together until 2014. They share twin children, Max and Emme. Although JLo knew early on that their relationship wouldn’t last, they tried to stay together for the sake of their family. They announced their split in 2011, with their divorce finalized in 2014. Reflecting on her marriage in a 2016 interview with W magazine, JLo said, “It wasn’t the dream that I had hoped for, and it would have been easier to fan the flames of resentment, disappointment, and anger. But Marc is the father of my children, and that’s never going away. So I have to work to make things right. And that is, by far, the hardest work I do.”

Jennifer Lopez's ex-husbands

However, Marc wasn’t Jennifer Lopez’s only husband before Ben. Known for her romantic nature, JLo has fallen in love and been linked with several people over the years. Before Marc, she was married and divorced twice, in addition to other short-term relationships. Her first marriage was to Ojani Noa in 1997, which lasted only 11 months before they parted ways in 1998. Shortly after, JLo began dating Sean “Diddy” Combs in 1999. After sparks flew when they met during a music video shoot, they dated for two years before going their separate ways in 2001.

It might seem that Jennifer Lopez has entered relationships and marriages rather quickly. In the same year she ended things with Combs, she married dancer Cris Judd, whom she met on the set of Love Don’t Cost a Thing. However, JLo soon realized the marriage wasn’t working and finalized her divorce from him in 2003.

Jennifer Lopez's relationships

Amidst all this, after her brief first romance with the Batman actor ended and her marriage with Marc subsided, Jennifer Lopez entered an on-again, off-again relationship with Casper Smart, a backup dancer. However, that too eventually ended in a breakup. During this period, there were also reports that Jennifer was dating Drake. They briefly got close, but their relationship ended in February 2017.

In the same month, Jennifer moved on with former New York Yankees baseball player Alex Rodriguez. They dated for two years and got engaged in 2019, but their wedding was repeatedly postponed due to various issues and the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, they called off their two-year engagement.

She soon reunited with her former lover, Ben Affleck, and the rest is, well, history. Now, after two years of their marriage, they are on the verge of parting ways with a divorce. Let us know your thoughts about Jennifer’s past relationships and marriages.

