What Was Rebel Wilson's Daughter's First Word? Actress Says It's Also Her Favorite Now

Rebel Wilson reveals the first word of her daughter, Royce. The actress, who is 44, gave birth to a baby girl in 2023, and as Royce is already post-one, she has crossed multiple milestones already.

Before the launch of her memoir, Rebel Rising: A Memoir, the actress sat down for an interview with People Magazine, where she could not stop gushing about her daughter. The Pitch Perfect star also confessed that she thought she might be one of those strict parents, but she is completely the opposite with Royce.

What Were The First Words Of Royce?

While in a conversation with the entertainment portal, Wilson shared, "It shocks me how much she melts my heart. And when she says, 'Mama?' Lately, that's her new favorite word. And that was her first word ever. It just melts you, and you're like, 'Aw.'" She added, "I thought I would be a strict parent, but apparently, I'm the opposite."

Reflecting on her journey of opting for surrogacy, the actress revealed, "She opens her eyes, and she looks at us. We're a family now. I'm 42 years old, and I have a baby. I'm a mother. It's a bloody miracle."

Rebel Wilson Opens Up On Losing Virginity At 35

Wilson shared about losing her virginity at the age of 35 while talking to the magazine. She said, "People can wait till they're ready or wait till they're a bit more mature. And I think that could be a positive message. You obviously don't have to wait until you're in your thirties like me, but you shouldn't feel pressure as a young person."

On the same lines, she added, "There was one vague time, I think I told my best friend, 'Oh, yeah, I just did it to just get it over with when I was like 23. Just to really avoid the questions."

Addressing people's awkwardness while the conversation occurs, Rebel revealed, "Normally, I would just leave the room when the conversation was happening. And then the people that said, 'Oh, at 24, it's so late.' And then I'm sitting here thinking, 'Oh my God, my number's 35. What the hell? I'm going to look like the biggest loser.'"

Wilson shared that there is no shame in taking your own time and knowing what your body exactly needs.

