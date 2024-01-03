Is Meghan Markle writing her memoir after Prince Harry? Here's what we know

Buzz is strong that Meghan Markle is working on her memoir and speculation is rife about the repercussions that it may cause. Her husband, the Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has already released his memoir Spare, published by Penguin Random House. The explosive book caused a lot of ripples and was also one of the reasons behind the couple’s deteriorating relationship with the rest of the Royal Family. Will Meghan’s book receive a similar reaction?

The reason behind the speculation and what could be in the book

One of the main reasons people are worried about Meghan publishing her own memoir is the contents of her husband’s. In his book, Prince Harry took a swing at many Royal Family members including his brother Prince William and their father King Charles. People are worried that Meghan might go down a similar path and end up worsening the relationship between the couple and the Royal Family.

The speculations all started with the fact that the couple had made a four-book deal with Penguin Random House, two of which, including Prince Harry’s Spare and Meghan’s The Bench are already out. The two of them are also rumored to be writing a wellness book together, and people think Meghan’s memoir is going to round off the deal.

The rumors were furthered when royal commentator Neil Sean claimed that Meghan intends to write the book, but the publishers have asked to see her produce at least three chapters before getting payment. He went on to say, “Can you imagine the humiliation when they said they'd like to see at least three chapters first to see how the story pans out.” Before Neil, another royal expert Tom Bower said, “My information is that she is writing her memoirs and it will be a huge money-spinner.” while referring to Meghan.

The repercussions of the rumor and what people think the memoir might be about

A lot of royal experts and commentators are worried about what might be in Meghan’s book after seeing the contents of her husband’s memoir. Angela Levin, a royal expert, took to X (formerly Twitter), to express her criticism, saying, “Will Megan really write her memoir. If it's full of moans and recollections that may vary, people could be even more fed up with her.”

Mayah Riaz, a PR expert, thinks that the news of Markle releasing her own memoir might make the Royal Family and their PR team worry. However, she also thinks that Meghan will focus on other parts of her life, especially her relationship with her estranged father and not focus too much on her relationship with the Royal Family. As the couple have already been pretty candid about their strained relationship with Prince Harry’s family in both their Netflix docu-series and their interview with Oprah, these speculations might not be far from the truth.

Some experts seem to think that Meghan might take this opportunity to write about her relationship with Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales and her sister-in-law. Others think it could be an opportunity for Meghan to apologize to the public for her own mishaps.

The author of Endgame and co-author of Finding Freedom Omid Scobie, said that if Meghan wants her memoir to be respected by the author, then she needs to be candid in the portrayal of herself as well as others. In the end, it is speculated that Meghan might clash with her publishers about what she is going to write in her memoir and that it might not come out for a few years. But there have been no confirmations about the news as of yet.

