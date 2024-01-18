Why did King Charles lie to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle about Late Queen Elizabeth's funeral?

The complex of royal affairs has often been shrouded in mystery, but a recent revelation has brought to light a saga of misinformation, family tensions, and unexpected decisions. As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle found themselves navigating the delicate moments surrounding the late Queen Elizabeth's funeral, a new book, written by Royal biographer Robert Hardman, revealed some intricate details of the Queen's funeral and the absence of Meghan Markle from the same.

Why was Meghan Markle missing from Queen Elizabeth's funeral?

In the aftermath of Queen Elizabeth's passing on September 8, 2022, Prince Harry's memoir, Spare, provided a gripping account of the royal drama that ensued. Despite being in the UK at the time, Meghan was notably missing from the funeral proceedings. Upon hearing the passing of the Queen, the representative of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared that the couple would be attending the funeral together, until a clarification came later from their side, marking that Harry would alone travel to Scotland to attend the funeral of the late Queen.

Prince Harry reveals in his memoir that he received a personal call from his father, King Charles, informing him not to bring his wife, Meghan, to the funeral as it is super intimate and meant only for close members, emphasizing that his brother, Prince William’s wife, Kate Middleton is also missing the funeral.

Hearing the passing of the late Queen, Harry attempted to discuss travel plans with Prince William via text, only to be met with silence, leaving crucial details unresolved. Spare, the memoir, also claimed that Prince Harry got the information about the passing of his grandmother via the BBC News website.

Royal biographer revealed King Charles' strategy to keep Meghan Markle away from Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

As reported by the Daily Mail , Prince Harry on being asked by Charles not to bring his wife to the funeral was left infuriated and he asked the new King to not talk about his wife in such an outcast manner. A source shared, "'Don't ever speak about my wife that way', Charles told Harry that it wasn't right or appropriate for Meghan to be in Balmoral at such a deeply sad time. It was pointed out to him that Kate [Middleton] was not going and that the numbers really should be limited to the very closest family."

Royal biographer Robert Hardman's latest book, Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story., unfolded a narrative that adds depth to the circumstances surrounding Meghan's absence. The book contends that King Charles, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle were "not told the entire truth" to avert a potential feud within the royal family. A key revelation suggests that Prince Harry was not informed that Kate Middleton had autonomously chosen not to travel to Balmoral after Queen Elizabeth's death.

Hardman's book sheds light on a royal aide's perspective, emphasizing that Kate Middleton's decision to stay in Windsor with her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, was a matter of chance rather than a premeditated plan. This unintentional circumstance made it more convenient for King Charles to inform Prince Harry that he would be attending the funeral alone, pacifying him in the process.

As per Hardman's biography, “It was by luck rather than judgment, but it made it a lot easier to tell Harry that he was coming alone. Like the late Duke of Edinburgh, she [Queen Elizabeth] did not like a queue of family well-wishers flocking to her bedside when ill". The revelation in the book makes it clear that Prince Harry was falsely informed regarding things so he convincingly keeps his wife, Meghan Markle, away from attending the funeral.

The book further delves into the perplexing situation where Prince William chose not to respond to Harry's inquiry, leaving the latter in the dark about the impending arrangements. “Clearly, Prince William did not regard this as the appropriate moment for the intensely difficult conversation he needed to have with his brother,” it stated.

The juxtaposition of Prince Harry's personal account in Spare and the insights provided by Robert Hardman's book, Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story., unveils a web of complexities within the royal family, and their efforts to ignore any meeting with Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex and the better half of Prince Harry.

