When Adam Driver Revealed the 'Protective' Relationship Between His Two Kids; Joked His Son is Fine With 'Six Years of Attention'

Adam Driver once got candid about his kids. The House of Gucci actor opened up on the Smartless podcast this year in January and revealed how his eldest son adores being the elder sibling. The actor spoke about how his son is protective of his little sister. The actor also spoke about being a dad of two. Speaking of being a father, he said now he can’t be gone for long now.

Adam Driver is recognized as many people's everlasting Man Crush Money. But at home, he is simply known as Dad. Many people forget he is a father of two, particularly because he and his wife, Joanne Tucker, keep their family life as secret as possible from the public eye. But in 2024, Driver decided to speak up a little about his family life.

The actor notably spoke about how his older son is so sweetly protective of his eight-month-old sister. In January 2024, on the Smartless podcast, Driver stated that his son is very protective of his eight-month-old sister. He said, "I feel like we gave him six years of attention, and he's totally fine. We adore protective older siblings, and indeed, any protective siblings that love one another. It's always a lovely sight to see.”

In the same podcast, he also admitted to being more aware as a father of two. He said, "I was working continuously, practically all through my 30s. Now that I have two children, I'm attempting to change the way I work. Now I can't and don't want to be gone for that long.” Driver and Tucker share two kids together. After meeting in college in 2006, Driver and Tucker got married in 2013.

The couple values their children's privacy and has never revealed their names or birth facts for years. But the two do have two kids together, a son and a daughter. Meanwhile, Adam Driver is all set to star in Megalopolis, releasing on September 27, 2024.

