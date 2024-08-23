What Is Adam Driver's Net Worth In 2024? Find Out As Trailer For His Upcoming Sci-Fi Movie Megalopolis Drops

Adam Driver has been reported to be having an estimated net worth of sixteen million dollars. He first received wider public attention and acclaim when he portrayed the character of Adam Sackler in the show Girls on the HBO network in 2012. Since then, he's starred in major films like Star Wars: Simpson acted in The Force Awakens in 2015, BlacKkKlansman in 2018, and Marriage Story in 2019, for which he received appreciation for his acting skills.

According to the scale of pay, Driver has been estimated to earn between 1 million to 5 million US dollars per movie and this depends on the project and the role he plays. Depending on the type of picture and his role in it, his compensation can be very different from picture to picture.

Other than his acting career, Driver is also well known for his charitable contributions. He also served in the establishment of Arts in the Armed Forces, an organization that has shown different forms of theater to the military and families of the military, and which has contributed to environmental and social justice movements including the No DAPL movement.

From Marine to Juilliard graduation: A journey to stardom

Adam Driver was born on November 19, 1983, in San Diego, California. At the age of seven, he moved to Mishawaka, Indiana, where he was raised by his mother, Nancy, a paralegal, and his stepfather, Rodney G. Wright, a Baptist minister. Driver attended Mishawaka High School, where he described himself as a misfit and even started a fight club with friends inspired by the film Fight Club.

Advertisement

After graduating in 2001, Driver worked as a door-to-door salesman selling Kirby vacuum cleaners. Following the September 11 attacks, he joined the United States Marine Corps. Driver served nearly three years, and his unit was scheduled to be deployed to Iraq. However, just before the deployment, he suffered a sternum injury while mountain biking and was medically discharged.

Driver then studied at the University of Indianapolis for a year before transferring to Juilliard, where he pursued drama. He graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in 2009, setting the stage for his successful acting career.

From Juilliard graduation to breakthrough star on Girls

After graduating from Juilliard, Adam Driver stayed in New York City, working in various Broadway and off-Broadway productions while supporting himself as a busboy and waiter. His acting career began with a guest appearance on the TV show The Unusuals. Driver's first feature film role came in Clint Eastwood's J. Edgar.

Advertisement

Driver's breakthrough came when he was cast in Lena Dunham's HBO comedy-drama series Girls. His audition for the role of Adam Sackler, an emotionally complex character and the boyfriend of Dunham’s Hannah Horvath, was described by Dunham as powerfully odd but compelling. His performance on Girls earned him critical acclaim and three Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor. His portrayal of Adam Sackler helped establish Driver as a prominent actor in the industry.

After his notable role in Girls, Adam Driver continued to build his acting career with a variety of high-profile projects. In 2012, he appeared in Steven Spielberg's historical drama Lincoln, sharing the screen with renowned actors like Daniel Day-Lewis, Sally Field, and Tommy Lee Jones. His performance in this film further showcased his versatility and range.

Driver also garnered critical acclaim for his off-Broadway performance in Look Back in Anger, playing the role of Welsh houseguest Cliff. His role in the play earned him the Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Featured Actor in a Play.

Advertisement

In 2013, he appeared in the films What If and Bluebird. His performance in the Coen Brothers' Inside Llewyn Davis marked another significant step in his film career. The following year, he starred in several dramas, including Hungry Hearts, While We're Young, and This Is Where I Leave You. These roles demonstrated his continued growth and success as an actor.

ALSO READ: 'No, I Didn't Care...': Michael Keaton Jokes He Got A 'Big, Fun, Nice Check' From Batgirl

Adam Driver's career overview

Adam Driver's mainstream success skyrocketed with his role as Kylo Ren in the Star Wars franchise. His portrayal of the complex villain in Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) and its sequels, The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker, earned him international recognition and widespread acclaim, with many praising Kylo Ren as one of the standout characters in the series.

In addition to his work in Star Wars, Driver continued to diversify his filmography. In 2016, he starred in the sci-fi thriller Midnight Special, Martin Scorsese’s historical drama Silence, and Jim Jarmusch’s Paterson. His performance in Paterson received significant critical acclaim, earning him the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Award for Best Actor and placing the film on numerous critics' top ten lists for 2016.

Driver's 2017 film Logan Lucky saw him play a one-armed Iraq War veteran, showcasing his range in a comedic role. In 2018, he starred in BlacKkKlansman, earning a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor and a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor. That same year, he appeared in Terry Gilliam’s The Man Who Killed Don Quixote.

Advertisement

2019 was another banner year for Driver. He starred in The Report and returned to Broadway in Burn This, where he received widespread acclaim and a Tony Award nomination for his performance as Pale. He also worked with Jim Jarmusch again on the zombie comedy The Dead Don’t Die and co-starred with Scarlett Johansson in Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story, earning an Oscar nomination for Best Actor.

Looking ahead, Driver is set to star in Annette and two Ridley Scott films. He has also hosted Saturday Night Live three times and voiced Kylo Ren in two video games, further showcasing his versatility and broad appeal.

Personal life: Family, philanthropy, and work habits

Adam Driver’s personal life reflects his commitment to both his family and philanthropic causes. He married Joanne Tucker, his longtime partner whom he met at Juilliard, in June 2013. The couple has two children; they welcomed their first child in 2017 and had a second in 2023. They live in Brooklyn Heights and have kept their family life relatively private, maintaining a low profile away from media attention.

Driver is also known for his philanthropic work. He co-founded Arts in the Armed Forces, a nonprofit organization that provides theater performances to U.S. military personnel and their families. The organization aims to offer cultural enrichment and support to those serving in the armed forces.

Advertisement

In terms of his work habits, Driver is known for his aversion to watching or listening to his own performances. He has mentioned in interviews that he prefers not to view his work, and during an NPR interview, he left the studio when the host insisted on playing a clip from Marriage Story.

ALSO READ: Veteran Hollywood Star John Aprea Passes Away Of Natural Causes; Actor Was 83