When Did Zoë Kravitz And Channing Tatum Meet? Exploring Amid Their Split

The timeline of Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz's relationship illustrates their gradual transition from work partners to one of Hollywood's most private and intriguing couples. Here’s a breakdown of how they met, from their initial encounters to their recent engagement.

Tatum and Kravitz first crossed in 2017 during voice work for The Lego Batman Movie. Although voice acting typically doesn't involve in-person sessions, they became familiar with each other's work. The turning point came in early 2021 when Kravitz cast Tatum in her directorial debut, Pussy Island.

Both spoke highly of each other in interviews, hinting at a unique connection. Tatum was surprised at Kravitz’s artistic vision and later admitted she challenged his typical roles. At the same time, Kravitz mentioned that Tatum was her first choice because she saw him as a true feminist.

Speculation over a romantic connection escalated in August 2021 when the two were spotted biking together in New York City. That month, a source close to the couple described their chemistry as cute and flirty, confirming their friendship had evolved into something more.

Their first public appearances as a couple occurred at the Met Gala and other New York events. Without going red carpet official, the couple’s event attendance suggested a deepening connection. Tatum’s subtle signs of admiration, like following Kravitz fan accounts on Instagram, fueled further intrigue.

By 2022, Tatum and Kravitz were regularly seen together and shared affectionate moments in public. Kravitz opened up about Tatum's support during her work on Pussy Island, describing him as a protector who supported her both on set and personally.

Tatum reciprocated her admiration, praising her talents and intentionality in interviews. Though both continued to keep their relationship relatively low-key, Kravitz hinted at her contentment, telling ELLE she was happy.

During Halloween 2024, the couple subtly announced their engagement with Kravitz wearing a diamond ring in a Rosemary's Baby costume. Days later, sources confirmed that Tatum had proposed, and it was noted that he “couldn’t stop smiling around her.” Insiders described the engagement as “a long time coming,” while private, the moment was meaningful for both.

Close friends revealed that Tatum and Kravitz preferred a simple, understated wedding and were primarily focused on their commitment to each other. Kravitz's father, Lenny, shared that he was prepared to give a heartfelt, spontaneous speech on her wedding day.

Reports indicate that Tatum and Kravitz have called off their engagement after three years together. While multiple sources have confirmed this news to the outlet, neither the couple nor their representatives have publicly commented on the situation.

