Did Channing Tatum And Zoe Kravitz Break Up After 3 Years Together? Here's What Sources Reveal

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz have reportedly called off their engagement after three years of relationship. Though the power-couple have experienced turbulence in the romantic front, their work relationship continues as they will next star together in a Cate Blanchett production.

As it has been reported by People, the couple who first met during the shoot of Kravitz’s first directorial, Blink Twice, started their romance afterwards and got engaged last year. However, sources of the outlet confirmed, the couple has split.

Tatum and Kravitz have recently been seen together again; on October 6th, Tatum, Kravitz, and their Blink Twice co-actor Levon Hawke attended a play in Brooklyn.

Nevertheless, Kravitz has noticeably stopped wearing her engagement ring in many recent public instances, including when she was seen with her Big Little Lies co-star Shailene Woodley and other pictures. The reason behind the couple's break-up has not been disclosed yet.

As Deadline reported on October 29, both Kravitz and Tatum are set to feature in the film Alpha Gang, a Cate Blanchett production, where the plot revolves around alien invasion and comedy.

The Magic Mike actor and The Batman star's split comes after the former finalized his divorce from his ex-wife. Just a month ago, in September, Jenna Dewan celebrated her divorce from Tatum by sharing the Nicole Kidman post-divorce glee meme on social media. The Step Up duo got married in 2006, only to separate from each other for the past six years and finalizing their divorce in 2024.

Speaking with People about her relationship with Tatum, Kravitz in the past claimed “art is our love language” and emphasized her creative process with Tatum.

She said, "I think it's what we love, and we love talking about it, and experiencing it, and supporting each other."

The first confirmations of their romance came in August 2021 when the couple was pictured riding a bike in the streets of New York.

The couple confirmed their relationship a few months later when Channing Tatum shared an Instagram image of himself and Zoë Kravitz in theme costumes from the Martin Scorsese's iconic film, Taxi Driver. However, their romance seems to have come to an end as per the sources of the aforementioned outlet.

