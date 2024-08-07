When Do Rhaenyra and Daemon and Other House of the Dragon Characters Die in the Book? Find Out

The season 2 finale of House of the Dragon continues to escalate the Targaryen civil war, leaving many characters' fates hanging in the balance. This season has already seen significant losses, including the death of Princess Rhaenys Targaryen, portrayed by Eve Best. Rhaenys was killed by Aemond Targaryen and his dragon, Vhagar, during a pivotal battle, marking a crucial escalation in the conflict between the Blacks, who supported Rhaenyra Targaryen's claim to the Iron Throne, and the Greens, who backed Aegon II's claim.

The series has maintained the high stakes and dramatic nature of George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood as the war intensified. The fate of the main characters remains unpredictable, reflecting the shifting alliances in Westeros.

In the intense fourth episode of House of Dragon Season 2, Rhaenys and her dragon, Meleys, narrowly escaped after Aemond and Vhagar viciously attacked Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) and his dragon, Sunfyre. However, she could not survive the conflict at Rook's Rest. All the other major characters in the burgeoning Targaryen civil war are still alive as the season 2 finale approaches. The finale raises questions about when they will meet their end and at whose hands. Based on George R.R. Martin's 2018 book Fire & Blood, their dramatic fates are expected to unfold with suspense.

Rhaenyra Targaryen's tragic death unfolds

In George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, Rhaenyra Targaryen, portrayed by Emma D'Arcy in the show, met a tragic end at the jaws of Aegon II's dragon, Sunfyre. After a brief reign as Queen of the Seven Kingdoms, Rhaenyra returned to Dragonstone following her expulsion from King's Landing, only to find that her former ally, Ser Alfred Broome, had betrayed her. He handed control of Dragonstone to Aegon II, leading to Rhaenyra's death in the presence of her second-youngest son. Given the show’s pacing, it was expected that Rhaenyra's death would occur at the end of Season 3 or possibly in Season 4.

The dramatic demise of Daemon Targaryen

In Fire & Blood, Daemon Targaryen, portrayed by Matt Smith, met a dramatic end while distracted by waking nightmares during his stay at Harrenhal. In a high-stakes dragon battle against his nephew, Aemond Targaryen, Daemon leaped from his dragon Caraxes to engage Aemond on Vhagar. The fierce confrontation saw Daemon strike out Aemond's eye before both men, along with their dragons, plummeted to their deaths into the waters below. Despite this, there were speculations and theories about Daemon’s fate, as his body was never found.

Aegon's poisoned fate: Death and intrigue unfold

In Fire & Blood, Aegon II Targaryen died of poison, and by the end of Season 2, he was shown in a deteriorating state. His death was shrouded in mystery, with no clear culprit revealed. His demise came after years of civil war and a turbulent back-and-forth with Rhaenyra Targaryen. After killing Rhaenyra at Dragonstone with his dragon Sunfyre, Aegon returned to King's Landing, where he ultimately met his end. It was expected that Aegon might remain alive for the rest of the series or until the final episode, depending on the show's renewal.

The fate of Ser Criston Cole: what to expect?

Fans have closely followed the fate of Ser Criston Cole, portrayed by Fabien Frankel, as the show progressed. Cole's longevity has been a topic of speculation, given his rise through the ranks within the Red Keep. In the book, Cole survived the Targaryen civil war but met his end at the Battle of Butcher’s Ball. Led by Cregan Stark, this battle saw a coalition of Riverlands and Northmen soldiers attack in support of Rhaenyra. Ser Criston Cole could meet his demise in the upcoming season or potentially defy expectations into a possible Season 4, depending on how Season 3 unfolds.

