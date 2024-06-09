'We're All Nervous': House of the Dragon Season 2 Cast Hopes Fans Like The Sequel

It's time to return to the land of dragons and drama, Westeros-style! On Monday, June 3, the House of the Dragon crew hit up the season 2 premiere in the Big Apple, New York City. While fans are on the edge of their seats waiting for the fiery showdown between Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen and Queen Alicent Hightower, so are the cast members.

The second season of the show will see Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Fabien Frankel as Criston Cole, Tom Glynn-Carney as King Aegon II Targaryen, Ewan Mitchell as Prince Aemond Targaryen, Harry Collett as Prince Jacaerys, and Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, all of whom strutted their way through the NYC premiere.

During the event, Glynn-Carney spilled the beans to PEOPLE about King Aegon's wild ride to the Iron Throne, saying he's in over his head and trying to keep his cool. The actor said of his character, "So yeah, he's floundering. But also, there is a guise of his that he's trying to wear it well."

Aegon finds his relevance: Glynn-Carney and Mitchell spill on sibling rivalry and fiery drama in season 2

Glynn-Carney dropped more tea about Aegon during the interview and revealed how his character has found a purpose since he is a family man or "the closest version" of the same. Meanwhile Mitchell, the actor who portrays Prince Aemond Targaryen told People that his character is "the most wanted man in the realm" this season.

He also opened up about Aemond's bond with his brother Aegon and the dynamic between the two characters. Mitchell said that Aemond wishes to be treated as the first son despite being son and often feels like a "spare." He also feels that his elder brother "lacks the perseverance to be king." However, Mitchell also assured that despite being distinct from each others, these characters may also need each other in the future of the series.

Toussaint reveals behind-the-scenes secrets: Unwavering focus amid fan frenzy for House of the Dragon season 2

Toussaint, who portrayed Lord Corlys Velaryon, revealed some info behind the scenes during the interview with People. He said that although there had been an increase in the number of fans and anticipation of the series, the atmosphere at the scenes was the same.

Amid the fan frenzy, Toussaint stated that they’re unable to allow outside forces to dictate how they should perform. While the cast members were slightly worried, wondering if the viewers would like what was given to them, they focused on acting as naturally as possible and let the course of events take its turn. There’s hope and apprehension as they await the reception from the fans towards their efforts made in the second season of House of the Dragon.

House of the Dragon season 2: A fiery showdown with epic trailers and a massive civil war

House of the Dragon, based on George R.R. Martin's 2018 novel, Fire and Blood, takes place 200 years before the epic Game of Thrones show. HBO certainly did a great job in getting fans ready for the new season and released not one but two amazing trailers — the Black trailer that focuses on Rhaenyra’s storyline, and the Green trailer that presents Alicent’s son’s journey to the throne.

However, if you had a chance to see the new trailers, no matter which one you watched, you know that things are going to get pretty wild with a proper war between the houses and their fiery beasts.

Season 2 will immediately begin at the aftermath of all the dramatic and emotional incidents shown at the end of first season, which saw Rhaenyra and Daemon mourning the death of their little prince to Alicent’s son, Aemond. House of the Dragon Season 2 is scheduled to premiere on June 16 on both HBO and Max.

