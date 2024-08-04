House Of The Dragon Season 2 Episode 8: Plot Predictions, What To Expect & More

Fans worldwide of the high-profile fantasy drama series House of the Dragon are eagerly awaiting the final episode of Season 2 after HBO released the trailer for Episode 8. The much-awaited episode has sparked excitement and speculation on social media.

As the season finale approaches, anticipation is at an all-time high. Fans are eager to see how the power struggles, betrayals, and alliances will unfold. With the realm on the brink of chaos, Episode 8 promises a spectacular conclusion to a riveting season.

From shocking twists to unexpected alliances, many possibilities exist for the story's direction. This article delves into five exciting predictions for the House of the Dragon Season 2 finale, examining potential outcomes and their impact on Westeros.

The House of the Dragon Season 2 finale promises major developments. The trailer shows Daeron's dragon with Hightower forces, hinting at Otto’s involvement. The Riverlords prepare for war, and Rhaenyra flies to Harrenhal to reconcile with Daemon.

Rhaena is set to claim a dragon, and the winter wolves march south. Aemond's push for Helaena to ride Dreamfyre may lead to disastrous consequences and Alicent’s anger.

This might push Alicent to reconsider Rhaenyra’s peace offer and visit Dragonstone. However, Rhaenyra may reject the proposal to split the kingdom. A conflict between Gwayne and Cole adds to the tension.

Predictions about the season 2 finale

A Reddit fan shared their theory, “The trailer suggests a lot of setup. We see Daeron's dragon with Hightower forces (maybe Otto too), Tyland negotiating with the Triarchy, Riverlords preparing for war with the Lannisters, Rhaenyra flying to Harrenhal to reconcile with Daemon, Rhaena claiming a dragon, and winter wolves marching south."

Advertisement

Another fan added, “Not a prediction, but I hope we see Helaena on Dreamfyre, flying and fighting together." However, another user noted Helaena's lack of combat and flying experience: "Helaena doesn't have fighting training or much experience flying. She isn't to blame for any of this.”

House of the Dragon S2 Finale: Rhaenyra’s bold move and Otto’s return

In a major shift from the books, 'House of the Dragon' Season 2 looks set to end with Rhaenyra and her allies making a bold move to seize King’s Landing. Otto Hightower's role has been greatly expanded in the show compared to his limited presence in the novels after his dismissal by Aegon II.

Rhys Ifans’ compelling portrayal has led the showrunners to bring Otto back. Recently recalled to King’s Landing by Aemond to serve as his Hand, Otto’s return sets the stage for a dramatic finale.

While Otto might not play a central role in the final episode, it's likely the final shot will show his return as Rhaenyra and her Dragonriders converge on the city, creating a thrilling cliffhanger for Season 3.

Advertisement

A Reddit user expressed happiness about Otto's comeback: "As long as no dragons die in the finale, I'd be happy :) ...and also the return of OTTO will be great."

Another user commented that they had been waiting forever for Otto to show up and confront Aemond for roasting his brother. Another person anticipated that Otto versus Aemond would be glorious.

House of the Dragon S2 Finale: Focus shifts to battle at the Red Fork

The Season 2 finale is likely to feature the Battle at the Red Fork instead of the anticipated Battle of the Gullet. Although the Gullet battle, a major sea clash between the Triarchy and the Velaryon Fleet, is highly awaited, it needs to be rightly set up this season.

The Red Fork battle has been hinted at throughout the season, particularly with Daemon’s extended stay at Harrenhal. The trailer’s glimpse of the Lannister army at the Golden Tooth suggests that this battle is approaching.

Advertisement

Despite the Red Fork battle occurring after the Gullet in the books, it has been a key focus this season. Daemon is expected to play a significant role, making this battle a fitting climax even without dragons.

ALSO READ: House of the Dragon Season 2 Finale Episode 8 Release Date, Streaming Details & More to Know