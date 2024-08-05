House of the Dragon Season 2 Ending Fan Reaction: 'Replacing GOT Season 8'

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers about the House of the Dragon Season 2 finale.

House of the Dragon Season 2 ended not with a bang but with more buildup. Fans had high expectations for the finale, wondering how the HBO prequel would cover all the Targaryen drama in one episode. The July 29 preview promised an action-packed conclusion, with Ser Criston Cole hinting, “we march now toward our annihilation,” but viewers got only a glimpse of this.

As Season 2 concludes with the Dance of the Dragons looming, fans are left unsatisfied with the plot. Some have even suggested that the entire season felt like a trailer for Season 3, with one fan comparing it to the criticized final season of Game of Thrones.

Although Sunday’s finale had some high-octane drama—such as the intense face-off between Queens Rhaenyra and Alicent, Abigail Thorn’s introduction as Sharako Lohar, and Daemon’s premonition of Daenerys Targaryen—the Greens vs. Blacks conflict will not fully unfold until Season 3. Fans were disappointed by the shortened Season 2, which had only eight episodes compared to the debut season’s ten. “What this finale proved was that HOTD needs 10 episodes,” one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Showrunner Ryan Condal had mentioned that the season was trimmed for a cleaner narrative, but writer-producer Sara Hess contradicted this, suggesting the eight-episode limit “wasn’t really their choice,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Deadline reported that “a major battle” was moved to Season 3, which most likely refers to the Dance of the Dragons. Fans expressed their frustration on social media, feeling let down by the finale and its lack of resolution. Many compared the finale to the debut season’s conclusion, both of which seemed to drag out the same war fans have been eagerly anticipating.

Reactions to the finale ranged from disappointment to cautious optimism about Season 3, which is expected to release in 2026.

Here are some of the fan reactions:

The WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes in late 2023 had some impact on House of the Dragon Season 2’s production, though the effect was minimal since most actors were from the Equity Union. With that issue resolved, there’s a chance Season 3 could arrive earlier than expected.

Despite the extensive time and effort required for the HBO series, particularly for its VFX-heavy dragons and castles, it’s predicted that the Targaryen battles may return to screens by early spring 2026.

All episodes of House of the Dragon Season 2 are now streaming on HBO and Max.

