When Emma Stone Was 'Dragged' Off Stage During Her Performance; Find Out What Happened

Emma Stone may be one of Hollywood’s greatest stars adorned by accolades, but it does not save her from an occasional embarrassment. The two-time Oscar winner once revealed how she was dragged off stage following a hilarious mishap midst her Broadway performance.

Though the actress has marked it as her worst nightmare in multiple interviews, she detailed the incident during a fun session alongside best friend Jennifer Lawrence as they crackled their way into the story.

Emma Stone once shared why she was towed off stage

Emma Stone, 35, has that eternally worried frown on her face but she got one good reason to use it while performing a show for Broadway’s Cabaret. The A-lister talked about the mishap when both of her contact lenses popped out of her eyes, explaining it as the scariest moment of her life in an interview.

Though Stone initially responded with the insinuation that she is almost always scared, Jennifer Lawrence, 33, reminded her of the Cabaret mishap. “Jen came to see Cabaret and both of my contacts popped out of my eyes…they dragged me off the stage in the dark,” the Poor Things star said during the 2018 W Magazine interview.

Later, she even created a scene after Lawrence came up backstage to laud her performance but Stone was too consumed by her slip-up, both the stars laughingly agreed.

The Cruella actress once gave an even more detailed description of her Cabaret dilemma during Variety’s Actors on Actors with Molly Shannon. Stone recalled that she got really overwhelmed while singing on stage and a simple blink of her eyes led to the expulsion of both the contacts at the same time.

It was quite surprising for her, she claimed, because the actress has had experiences dealing with only one lens coming out. Stone, who recently starred in Kinds of Kindness, blamed her terrible eyesight as she could not see a thing after the lens popped out and had to rely on her co-stars who escorted her backstage.

Emma Stone clarifies her real name

It’s been decades since Emma Stone first debuted in 2007’s Superbad, yet, most of the world fails to recognize her real name. Originally Emily Stone, the actress had to make peace as Emma because her real name had already been taken by another SAG actress.

Recently, there has been much confusion about her real name, which Stone decided to patiently clarify during press and interviews. Today host Craig Melvin wondered why she had allowed everyone to call her Emma instead of Emily.

She said, "It was taken at Screen Actors Guild. It's sort of like when you register a business and you can't have the same name as someone else." However, the Easy A star clarified that she is referred to as Emily off-camera, and her near and dear ones also call her the same.

Stone does not take offense in either of the names though. She reiterated being cool with both Emily and Emma, and even joked, "I'm fine either way…you can call me whatever you want. You can make up a name!"

But it was made clear that the actress is happier when referred to by her real name, as any other human, when she excitedly turned to director Yorgos Lanthimos after a reporter called her Emily during the Kinds of Kindness promotion at the Cannes Film Festival weeks ago.

