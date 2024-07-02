Where Was Emma Stone And Jesse Plemmons Starrer Kinds Of Kindness Filmed? Locations Explored

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Following up on his Oscars glory, director Yorgos Lanthimos’s Kinds of Kindness made a big splash at the 77th Cannes Film Festival this year. Starring Emma Stone and Jesse Plemmons, the film pushes the boundaries of storytelling with the Greek filmmaker’s touch of distinction.

Kinds of Kindness world premiere took place at Cannes and bagged Plemmons the Best Actor award. While the dark comedy and thematic elements integrated into the storyline were a work of ingenuity, the filming location mapped a deeper perspective than a simple backdrop.

Where was Kinds of Kindness filmed?

The black comedy anthology, Kinds of Kindness unraveled in the interesting cityscape of New Orleans, in the US state of Louisiana. Also known as the Big Easy and The Crescent City, the city is recognized for its history as a melting pot of French, Spanish, African, and American cultural influences.

One of Hollywood’s favorite filming spots, the film does well to pull in the mysterious and vibrant elements of the city into its dark humor.

Besides its historical monuments, New Orleans also has a reputation for its mystical aesthetics.

The anthological plot features three interconnected segments– The Death of R.M.F, R.M.F is Flying and R.M.F Eats a Sandwich. Each segment discerns itself with distinct themes; the first part focuses on the bustling lives in the city whereas the second turns towards a darker stance, highlighting the shady alleyways and neighborhoods of New Orleans.

The final segment, R.M.F Eats a Sandwich takes inspiration from the city’s parallels to voodoo magic and supernatural elements to resonate with the plot of resurrection and cults.

Director Lanthimos beautifully utilized the city’s character to complement the Kinds of Kindness storyline written by Efthimis Filippou.

Who is R.M.F in Kinds of Kindness?

Kinds of Kindness narrates three different stories in one film, but the only common element in them is the character, R.M.F. So who is this mysterious character that does not specifically appear in the film but is referred to throughout?

"You can apply any kind of explanation that you want or your own thoughts," Lanthimos told Variety during the film’s New York premiere, per The Digital Spy.

He explained that R.M.F felt like a “subtle way” to connect the stories but the character does not have a specific recognition. The 50-year-old director added that they did not want a singular main character reappearing.

Even though R.M.F. does not physically appear in the movie, their presence appears to be vivid and integral to the plotline.

The film’s mystery around this character has left many agitated with curiosity with even the actors sharing their takes on it. Willem Dafoe, who takes on as a s*x cult leader in the film, said he felt it’s “kind of a game” with no real explanation behind it, per the source. The star also encouraged everyone to come and try their hand at explaining the deal about R.M.F.

The film also stars Hunter Schafer, Margaret Qualley, Joe Alwyn, Hong Chau, Mamoudou Athie, and Keke Palmer.

Kinds of Kindness is now out in U.S. theatres.

