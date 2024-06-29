When is Slow Horses Season 4 Premiering? Find Out the Release Date

Slow Horses is set to return for Season 4. The cast of the British spy thriller includes Jackson Lamb, Jack Lowden, and Kristin Scott Thomas.

The show follows the story of a team of MI5 agents and their fight to defend England. The series aired its first episode on 1 April 2022 and is set to come out with its 4th Season. Here’s when Season 4 of Slow Horses premieres and where you can watch it.

When does Slow Horses Season 4 come out?

Slow Horses has had a successful 3 Seasons. The 4th Season of the Apple TV+ series is set to premiere on September 4. The season will kick off with two episodes on September 4. A new episode will come out every week in the weeks that follow. The Season is scheduled to conclude in October.

The spy thriller show is based on the Slough House series written by Mick Herron. Season 4 will be based on Spook Street, the 4th book in the series. The TV show has won 2 BAFTAs and was nominated for three more.

Season 4 will introduce several more characters in the show. Hugo Weaving, Joanna Scanlan, Ruth Bradley, Tom Brooke, and James Callis will join the regular cast of the show.

Adam Randall who serves as the director of Season 4 opened up about what the upcoming season will bring. He revealed that the first episode will “open with a bombing that detonates personal secrets, rocking the already unstable foundations of Slough House.”

Advertisement

About Slow Horses

Slow Horses is a thriller series that revolves around a team of MI5 agents. Gary Oldman plays the role of Jackson Lamb in the show who is the leader of the team. Jack Lowden plays the role of River Cartwright, Olivia Cooke as Sid Baker, Rosalind Eleazar as Louisa Guy, and Kristin Scott Thomas as Diana Taverner.

The show is produced by See-Saw Films. Will Smith serves as the program creator for the show.

Mick Herron, Morwenna Banks, Mark Denton, and Jonny Stockwood serve as the writers on the show. Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Jane Robertson, Julian Stevens, Douglas Urbanski, Gail Mutrux, Graham Yost, and Smith are the executive producers for the series.

Slow Horses will be available to stream on Apple TV+.

ALSO READ: Slow Horses Season 5 Renewed: All We Know About The Garry Oldman Starrer Series