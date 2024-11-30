When Is the Perfect Time to Start Listening to Mariah Carey's Christmas Music? Singer Reveals, Along with the Best Holiday Gift She's Ever Received

Mariah Carey is opening up about the best Christmas gift she’s ever received, and we can't help but feel a little envious. But hey, we’re happy for her!

On Friday, November 29, Vogue posted a new episode in their Now Serving series on YouTube, with Mariah Carey as their celebrity guest. She cooked Christmas cookies for the outlet while sharing some of her favorite holiday traditions.

At one point, the Queen of Christmas was asked about the best holiday gift she’s ever received, to which she candidly responded, “It was probably diamonds.”

“I didn’t want to say that out loud, but I had to,” she quickly added, noting that the person who gifted her the precious stone wasn’t here anymore.

Elsewhere in the video, the All I Want for Christmas Is You singer revealed when she thought was the appropriate time to begin setting up the Christmas tree and start listening to festive music.

“I like to wait until at least Nov. 1. But before that, I would always wait until Thanksgiving. It depends. Some people want to start a little bit earlier. Usually, I wait until my video that I do called It’s Time; then we go from there. Listen away,” she said.

Carey officially declared the start of Christmas with the said video on November 1 this year, featuring an Addams Family twist.

In the video, Carey channeled Morticia Addams in a sparkling black dress, a layered diamond necklace, dark makeup, and a black wig. She danced with a man dressed as Gomez Addams before pushing him off her, launching a knife at him (though intentionally missing her target), and smiling at the camera as a red holiday dress appeared alongside the Christmas countdown.

All I Want for Christmas Is You started playing, and the dark vibe of the video immediately turned Christmasy, leading Carey to announce, “It’s Timeee!”

Carey winked and blew a kiss at the camera as her male co-star turned into an animated snowman to conclude the video.

Carey, who has created an entire brand under the Christmas umbrella since releasing her first holiday album three decades ago, is currently on the road for her Christmas Time tour. At her November 8 show at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, she brought out her 13-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, whom she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon, to lead an intermission performance.

This year, the superstar singer has also teamed up with Virgin Hotels to create All I Want for Christmas-themed bars across the country, marking the 30th anniversary of her iconic song.

