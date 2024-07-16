When Is Yellowstone Season 5 Returning With New Episodes? Final Date Revealed

One of the most popular TV shows, Yellowstone fans have been waiting for the announcement of the new episodes of season 5. The audience wants to know when Rip, Beth, and the whole crew of the company return for more chaos. Now, the answer is here. Season 5 is all set to make its way to the small screens. Scroll ahead to find out.

However, Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone is not the only series that is in the pipeline to air. Another star-studded drama Landman debuts on November 17 on Paramount+. Starring Billy Bob Thornton, Jon Hamm, Demi Moore, and others, the series is an adaptation of the Texas Monthly podcast Boomtown. Well, let’s come back to Yellowstone again.

When will Yellowstone Season 5 be released?

Yellowstone Season 5 is going to air on November 10 on Paramount Network. However, the season won’t return for next-day streaming on Paramount+. But the audience can enjoy 1923 and 1888 on the platform.

Recently, the official YouTube channel of Yellowstone shared a 20-minute-long video compiling the most creative coverups. It featured the countless number of ways the Yellowstone Company used to cover up their various crimes. Check it out below!

When will Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 air on Peacock?

It might take a while to air on Peacock. As far as the system goes, Yellowstone’s midseason was released on January 1, 2023, on Paramount Network, and the first eight episodes streamed on Peacock on May 25, 2023. If this pattern is to be followed, then Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 might stream on Peacock six months after the season finale airs on Paramount Network.

Advertisement

However, till then to watch and enjoy all the series, on can stream it on Peacock. All the five-season episodes can also be purchased on Amazon.

Is Kevin Costner not returning?

Yes, Kevin Costner, one of the original cast members, is not returning to reprise his role in the show. On June 20, 2024, the actor confirmed his exit in a social media video. He said, “I just want to reach out and let you know that after this long year and a half of working on Horizon, and doing all the things that’s required and thinking about Yellowstone, that beloved series that I love, that I know you love, I just realized that I’m not going to be able to continue, Season 5B or into the future.”

Kevin further added, “It was something that really changed me. I loved it and I know you loved it, and I just wanted to let you know that I won’t be returning. I love the relationship we’ve been able to develop, and I’ll see you at the movies.”

Advertisement

Well, are you excited about Yellowstone season 5? Let us know in the comments.

ALSO READ: Channing Tatum Reveals How He And Zoë Kravitz Met Because Of Blink Twice's Script