When Late Shannen Doherty Celebrated Her Mother’s Tenacity As Source Of Strength In Her Own Cancer Battle

Shannen Doherty, who battled cancer for almost a decade before her passing on July 13, looked up to her mother Rosa’s fight with a brain aneurysm to draw inspiration and strength. Rosa was diagnosed with the ailment when Doherty was just 8, and watching her mother deal with the condition taught Shannen to never give up until it's done, she told People in November 2023.

“I come from a woman who was determined,” Doherty shared with the publication last year.

The Beverly Hills 90210 actress reflected on her mother’s influence, saying, “She impressed that upon me as a very young child like, ‘You don’t give up. You just have to work hard for it.’”

Shannen Doherty always had her mother in mind as she battled cancer; The mother-daughter duo shared a close bond

The Charmed actress told People in 2023 that she always takes her mother, her brother, his children, her dog, and her animals into consideration while making a decision. Of her mom, she particularly said that she is “incredibly grateful to her for being an amazing mother.”

Over the years, Doherty documented her relationship with her mother on Instagram, sharing heartwarming pictures and videos of the duo. Last December, she celebrated Rosa’s 76th birthday, writing, “Happy birthday to the best mom in the world. I love you to the moon and back times infinity.”

She later posted a picture with her mom as they enjoyed a day in nature, captioning it, “Tennessee girls.”

The pair rocked Tennessee caps in the snap.

In 2017, Doherty enjoyed a dance class with her mother and posted a clip from the fun activity on her Instagram with the caption, “Moving it! Love how my mom has such spirit and keeps up with us even though Neda and I constantly change things midway.”

Doherty shared she was trying to make things easy for her mother amid her cancer battle

On an April episode of her Let’s Be Clear podcast, Doherty painfully shared that she had begun the process of sorting out her belongings to save her mother the trouble if and when the inevitable happened to her. The actress, by doing so, also gave up on her dream of owning a property in Tennessee, but she called it “the right thing to do.”

Doherty, 53, passed away on Saturday, July 13, and the unfortunate news was confirmed by her long-time publicist Leslie Sloane in a statement the following day. “It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty,” a statement from Sloane read. “The devoted daughter, sister, aunt, and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog,” the announcement noted.

