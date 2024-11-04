Throwback: When Mariah Carey Revealed Reason Behind Her 'Staying Up All Night' Started Since Growing Up In 'Dysfunctional Family'; DEETS here

Mariah Carey is the unflappable queen of the Christmas season and one of the most cherished singers in Hollywood but her childhood wasn’t jolly at all. In an interview with The Guardian, while promoting her upcoming memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey, she opened up about the trials and tribulations of growing up in a dysfunctional family.

“I don’t think anyone could have known where I was coming from because I was always very, I don’t know if it was protective, but I was cryptic about the past,” she said. The youngest child of an African American father and a white mother was three years old when her parents split up.

Therefore, her childhood was entangled in neglect and violence. She recalled her older brother knocking off their mother while her sister drugged her and left her with a creepy man when the singer was merely 6 years old.

As a kid, she got used to disturbed sleep late at night because she was always conscious and felt unsafe because of the incidents that would occur in the house. “I think my staying up all night started from having such a dysfunctional family,” she added.

She further explained that her adorable obsession with Christmas started because the festival felt “miserable” when she was young. Her hit single All I Want For Christmas Is You was written to make a song that would make her feel like “a carefree young girl at Christmas”

Apart from facing a terrible childhood, growing up as a biracial person made her feel aloof from society. She felt like she wasn’t Black enough to participate in their culture; meanwhile, the white girls from her high school would bully her with the N-word.

She even revealed how her mother wouldn’t know how to take care of her daughters' hair and it would often remain matted. Therefore she’d feel envious of shampoo advertisements featuring white girls with their silky hair. “I am still obsessed with blowing hair, as evidenced by the wind machines employed in every photoshoot of me ever,” she added.