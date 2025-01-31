When Will Sophie Thatcher and Jack Quaid's Companion Be Available to Stream? Find Out Where It Will Release

Sophie Thatcher and Jack Quaid have played the lead roles in the latest sci-fi release, Companion. The movie is currently available to watch in theaters and will soon hit the digital screens. According to the media reports, the film will be available on Blu-ray and DVDs in the last week of February and streaming on Max in April 2025.

As for the movie, Quaid plays the role of Josh, who, while finding romance, gets into a bloody affair during a weekend getaway at a friend’s cabin. For Thatcher’s role, the Heretic star plays the role of Iris, Josh’s perfect girlfriend.

For the plot of the film, the official synopsis reads, “A weekend getaway turns bloody and violent when a subservient android that's built for human companionship goes haywire."

Ahead of the film release, The Boys actor sat down for a conversation with Entertainment Weekly, where he revealed that the script was the reason he said yes to the role. Quaid shared, "It was one of the best scripts I've ever read.” He further revealed, "I never saw any of the twists coming, but it's not necessarily a movie that relies on a big reveal, and every reveal was fresh."

Meanwhile, the movie also marks the directorial debut of Drew Hannock. With the movie releasing in theaters today (January 31st), the cast members and an intriguing storyline have been attracting a good amount of audience to the hall.

Joining Quaid and Thatcher in the film, other cast members include Lukas Gage, Megan Suri, Harvey Guillén, and Rupert Friend.