Nicole Kidman Has Original Handwritten Lyrics for THIS Iconic Elton John Song: ‘Well I Have Asked...’

Nicole Kidman has all the right to show off her priced possession from Elton John's collection. The actress has gotten her hands on the original handwritten lyrics of Your Song that featured in Moulin Rouge.

The track had been composed by John and Bernie Taupin in 1970, and Ewan McGregor and Alessandro Safina went on to perform the song on screens. While making an appearance on The Late Night Show with Stephen Colbert, the Big Little Lies star went on to tease the host when asked about the place where she keeps the papers of the songs.

To initiate the conversation, Colbert asked the movie star if she had gotten the autographs of any popular celebrities. Kidman went on to reply, "Well, I've asked people to sign a copy of a book. Philip Roth and Elton John." She further revealed, "That was because we bought lyrics of 'Your Song.'"

The talk show host quickly presented another question, “Where do you keep those?” In response, the actress put a finger on her lips and shushed.

Meanwhile, Kidman and her husband, Keith Urban, shared a social media post where the duo were seen crooning to the song by the veteran musician. As Urban played the piano, Kidman’s singer husband sang, “It’s a little bit funny/This feeling inside/I’m not one of those who can/Easily hide.”

Adding to her musical experiences, the Eyes Wide Shut star revealed that the first musical concert she ever attended was by AC/DC, and the second one was by David Bowie.

Reacting to the statements, Colbert replied, "Wow, you're pretty hip," as the audience erupted in cheers.

On the work front, Nicole Kidman is enjoying success with her latest movie, Babygirl, which has performed well in the film festivals and managed to receive nominations in the award ceremonies.