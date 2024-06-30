Where Did Amber Heard Move With Her Daughter? All We Know About Her Life Johnny Depp Trial

It has been two years since the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial, one of the most-talked-about court cases of all time. Following which, Heard has chosen a much quieter life with her daughter away from the Hollywood lights.

She was last seen in the role of Mera, Queen of Atlantis, in the popular 2023 DC franchise film Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and hasn’t had anything in the pipeline ever since. Take a look at how Amber’s life has been since the trial and what is she up to currently.

Where is Amber Heard since the Johnny Depp trial?

After the highly publicized trial verdict in June 2022 which was mostly in favor of Depp, Heard decided to move on with her life away from the Hollywood limelight. She has changed her name and moved to a new country along with her toddler daughter, Oonagh Paige Heard.

Heard reportedly sold her home in the desert town of Yucca Valley, California, for 1.1 million USD and initially moved to a rental in the island of Mallorca in Spain. She later shifted to an upscale neighborhood of its capital city Madrid. She goes by the name Martha Jane Cannary, the real name of the legendary West American gunslinger Calamity Jane. “The choice of this identity, which appears at the entrance of her new Mallorcan home, draws much attention,” read a report by El Diario de Mallorca.

As per People’s source, “she gets more privacy” there and is focused on raising her daughter at the moment. “She spends every day with her girl. They stroll around, visit parks, and enjoy family time. Amber is a great mom,” the source said. She is working on moving past the trauma induced by the trial and is focused on doing things she loves. As per the source, “Amber was devastated before, during, and after the trial. But she is better now.” The source further mentioned that Heard is excited to work and shoot again. “She was exhausted and disappointed about the trial. She felt she was mistreated.”

Heard is often spotted in Madrid in a mostly casual and fresh mood when she is out for a jog or walk or outing with her daughter. Earlier, Heard told the media that she “loves living” in Spain and plans to continue living there in the future as well.

About Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard defamation case

Heard and Depp met for the first time in 2009 and tied the knot in 2015. However, in 2016, Heard filed for a divorce. In addition, she requested a restraining order against him, claiming that he had abused her physically and verbally during their relationship and accused Depp of substance abuse. Denying the claims, Depp eventually consented to a 7 million USD divorce settlement in August 2016, which Heard donated to charity in addition to 500,000 USD covering Heard's legal costs.

But, not very long after, the 61-year-old filed a defamation suit against Heard in 2019 for an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in 2018 where she described herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse” without taking Depp’s name. The trial went on for six weeks which was live-streamed across the globe leading to the exposure of private details of their relationship, marriage, infidelity, and divorce.

The jury granted Depp more than 10 million USD in damages after he won all three of his defamation lawsuits against Heard while she received a 2 million USD award from the jury for her lawsuit against Depp. The 38-year-old actor had told at the time that the result of the trial was a “setback” for other women.

