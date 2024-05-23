All You Need To Know About Life & Career Of Gina Miles The Voice Season 23 Winner

The finale of The Voice Season 25 has been split into two nights aired on May 20 at 8 p.m. and May 21 at 9 p.m. on NBC. One of the attractions of the finale was a special performance by The Voice Season 23 winner Gina Miles.

Then 18-year-old Miles won one of the most prestigious American reality television show titles in May 2023 under the mentorship of Niall Horan. Since then, there has been no looking back for the artist. She is currently awaiting her debut album. Let’s take a look at her life and career following her reality show win.

Who is Gina Miles?

Hailing from Paxton, Illinois in the United States, Miles was born on November 6, 2003. Since helping her father, a disc jockey, put up equipment for his shows when she was 14 years old, she has had a professional interest in music. She went out west in her junior year of high school to pursue a music career.

"Music is a place I have always felt at home," wrote Miles on her official website. "It was involved in all aspects of my life — from family, to school, to my free time. I never thought that all the time I spent writing songs would amount to anything. But soon I realized that the best part of singing is sharing it with people. I want to tell stories that remind you, you aren't ever alone. Music is something that brings people together, and I hope to do that with mine. We're on this journey together, one step at a time."

On May 23, 2023, she beat four other finalists and took home the title of The Voice Season 23.

What has Gina Miles been doing after her The Voice Season 23 win?

Miles sang the national anthem at a fireman graduation in Sacramento, California, in June 2023 which marked her first performance after her win that year. Following this, she played as Jewel's opening act at The Venue at Thunder Valley in the fall and then went back to Paxton to play at The Cadillac.

Following her win, she also secured a deal with the subsidiary of Universal Music Group, Republic Records. However, she is yet to release her debut album, a glimpse of which she gave her fans last summer with the debut of a new track Someone New.

Currently, Miles's only collection of original music is included in the Who Are You EP from 2022. During a guest appearance on Sacramento's KCRA-TV last autumn, Miles discussed how her songs after The Voice have grown increasingly autobiographical. She said, “(For) my EP, I wrote a lot of things that were not my own experience — just writing stories. And now it's become more of a diary, so it's really exciting to have those new creative inspirations to draw from.”

Gina Miles performed Wicked Game in the Season 25 The Voice Finale

Miles was introduced by Horan through a video during the finale. She sang Chris Isaak’s Wicked Game and lit the center stage on fire. Last Friday (May 17), her cover of Wicked Game, which she performed during The Voice Playoffs, was made available on all music streaming services.

