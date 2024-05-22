The Voice Season 25 Finale: Reba McEntire Invites Lainey Wilson To Become Grand Ole Opry Member Live On Show

The Voice is one of the most entertaining and fan-favorite singing competition shows running in this era. The show's season 25 was wrapped up as the winner was announced on the show, but that alone is not the highlight of The Voice finale.

The finale was packed with star-studded performances by many notable singers, including Lainey Wilson. The show’s stage was graced by the legendary singer and coach of the show, Reba McEntire. Read ahead to know about the grand offer presented to Wilson Live.

Reba McEntire invites Lainey Wilson to be Opry Member

The finale shone extra bright as it was packed with celebrity performances by Jelly Roll, The Black Keys, Kate Hudson, Lainey Wilson, Keith Urban, Thomas Rhett, and Muni Long.

The season 23’s winner, Gina Miles, came back on The Voice’s stage, where she performed her brand new single, Wicked Game.

The judge of the show and the iconic singer McEntire graced the stage with an invitation to Lainey Wilson after her performance of Hang Tight Honey song.

McEntire praised Wilson on stage and offered to make her a member of the Grand Ole Opry. As the offer was presented, Wilson, in an emotional state, accepted the offer. As per The Voice's X post, Wilson will be inducted on June 7th into the Opry.

According to Opry’s website, it originated as a country music broadcast in 1925; today, it is a stage that represents country music’s “past, present, and future.” It has been home to country music’s growth and evolution for over 98 years.

More on The Voice 2024

As per the American Songwriter, on May 20, the finalists of the show performed their final performances. The top 5 finalists were Nathan Chester, Josh Sanders, Asher HaVon, Karen Waldrup, and Bryan Olesen.

According to Parade, the winner of the latest season of The Voice was none other than Asher HaVon. Amid the tough competition with the strong contenders, HaVon managed to take the crown home.

Talking about reality singing shows, recently American Idol’s season 22 winner was also announced. The season was won by Abi Carter. It was an emotional finale as one of the show's judges, Katy Perry, departed from being a part of the show.

