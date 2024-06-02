WATCH: Ishaan Khatter takes mom Neelima Azeem and rumored girlfriend Chandni Bainz out on movie date

Ishaan Khatter, who made his Bollywood debut with Dhadak in 2018, was last seen in Pippa, a biographical war film released in 2023. Meanwhile, in his personal life, Ishaan has always been tight-lipped about his relationship, and this time too, the actor has no plans to make it official yet. Ishaan is painting the town red with rumored Malalysian girlfriend, Chandni Bainz these days. The Dhadak actor was recently spotted with Chandni in Mumbai.

Ishaan Khatter snapped with Chandni Bainz in the city

Photos and videos of Ishaan and Chandni have surfaced on social media as the couple stepped out for a movie date on Saturday night. A video that has caught our attention shows the rumored couple coming out of a building. They were twinning in white. While Ishaan opted for a crisp white shirt with brown cargo pants, Chandni wore a loose white shirt with shorts.

The clip then shows Ishaan opening the door for Chandni as she sits in the car.

Watch the video here:

Ishaan Khatter’s mom Neelima Azeem was also there

The couple was accompanied by Ishaan’s mother, actress, Neelima Azeem, at the movie theatre. In the pictures, Ishaan Khatter can be seen holding his mom’s hand as she steps down from the stairs. The actor can be seen flashing a million-dollar smile in the pictures. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Here are the photos in discussion:

All about Ishaan Khatter and Chandni Bainz

Ishaan Khatter made his first public appearance with rumored girlfriend Chandni Bainz in September last year. The couple was spotted at the screening of Shahid Kapoor’s film, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. They were also snapped together at a restaurant on Valentine’s Day. Chandni is a fashion model from Malaysia. She is currently staying in Mumbai.

Ishaan Khatter’s work front

Ishaan Khatter has also worked in films like Beyond the Clouds, Phone Bhoot, and Khali Peeli. The talented actor has worked as an assistant director to Abhishek Chaubey in Udta Punjab as well. In his debut movie, Dhadak, Ishaan was paired opposite Janhvi Kapoor. In his latest movie, Pippa, the youngster was cast opposite Mrunal Thakur.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Ishaan Khatter reveals he calls Shahid Kapoor ‘Baba Sasha’; Here’s why